CBS Banishes Training Day to Saturdays

Training Day just got saddled with the TV equivalent of desk duty.

CBS’ freshman cop procedural is moving to Saturday nights at 9/8c, starting with the April 8 episode, and will remain there for its remaining seven episodes this season. Season 29 of returning reality staple The Amazing Race will take over Training Day‘s Thursdays-at-10 timeslot, beginning March 30. (CBS’ coverage of March Madness will preempt the Thursday night lineup for the next two weeks.)

It’s definitely bad news for anyone holding out hope for a second season of Training Day, which stars Bill Paxton and Justin Cornwell as mismatched cops in a reboot of the 2001 Denzel Washington-Ethan Hawke film. Ratings have been weak so far, with this week’s episode dipping to just 4 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating.

Plus, Paxton tragically passed away last month after complications from heart surgery — so if a Season 2 did happen, it would require a major revamp. (Paxton did finish filming in December, though, so the rest of Season 1 won’t be affected.)

Will you follow Training Day to Saturday nights? And does it deserve a Season 2? File a report in the comments.