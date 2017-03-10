CBS Banishes Training Day to Saturdays

Training Day just got saddled with the TV equivalent of desk duty.
CBS’ freshman cop procedural is moving to Saturday nights at 9/8c, starting with the April 8 episode, and will remain there for its remaining seven episodes this season. Season 29 of returning reality staple The Amazing Race will take over Training Day‘s Thursdays-at-10 timeslot, beginning March 30. (CBS’ coverage of March Madness will preempt the Thursday night lineup for the next two weeks.)
It’s definitely bad news for anyone holding out hope for a second season of Training Day, which stars Bill Paxton and Justin Cornwell as mismatched cops in a reboot of the 2001 Denzel Washington-Ethan Hawke film. Ratings have been weak so far, with this week’s episode dipping to just 4 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating.
Plus, Paxton tragically passed away last month after complications from heart surgery — so if a Season 2 did happen, it would require a major revamp. (Paxton did finish filming in December, though, so the rest of Season 1 won’t be affected.)
Will you follow Training Day to Saturday nights? And does it deserve a Season 2? File a report in the comments.
This is a good show it just really needs to be a TNT or USA show.
Rush hour all over again.
That just seems wrong. I know that it’s business but CBS couldn’t take one for the team.
I think “taking one for the team” was putting it on Saturdays to air it through instead of just canning it like Doubt. A sad, awkward situation all around though.
Yeah you’re right. It just seemed like an insult at first but now that I’ve thought about it I agree.
What’s wrong about it? The episodes will still air. The show was performing poorly all along and never looked like being renewed. Fans should be grateful that CBS is airing the remaining episodes rather than just shelving them.
This week, I of course knew (without being shown) he had died. However, perhaps due to that, his wisecracks were perhaps the only “watchable” part of the show. (Found myself making a random, unrelated remark, which led to a cover song I wrote during rest of the show.)
Confused by THE AMAZING RACE update. Was supposed to come back for a 2-hour season premiere in April. And stay on Friday, correct? So it’s starting earlier in March — but now just an hour for premiere? And staying in that awful 10pm time slot on Thursday?
It’s easy to combine/split episodes of TAR. The mild and surprising success of MacGyver on Fridays @8 pushed TAR’s start to April, The collapse of many of CBS’s lineup has enabled them to air it sooner than later. As far as the timeslot, their isn’t much competition (all 3 networks are weak here) so it might not be too bad. TAR is really an 8pm show, but there few slots left. This may, however signify that this may be it’s last run.
yes, I will continue to watch Training Day on Saturdays. Bill Paxton was a great actor. I hope that the story line could continue for a second season. I would also continue to watch it. Thanks again.
Adam Baldwin would be an awesome replacement on trading da
Maybe as a new character with a different job. (Not Rourke or Craig’s new “trainer”.) But neither actor CBS lost in 2017 season should have their character recast.
I will follow TD to Saturdays. I like the show, the actors and I want to savor the remaining shows with the incredible Bill Paxton.
What about Doubt??? Summer perhaps?
I’ll follow it – I like the show, so might as well watch all the episodes until it gets cancelled.
I will continue watching. Bill Paxton made the series. So I wouldn’t recommend a second season.
you bet
Love it!! Wouldn’t be the same without Paxton though.
Training Day moving from Thursdays to Saturdays is not looking good at all and I have a feeling it’s “one and done”.