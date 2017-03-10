The Vampire Diaries Series Finale: EP Defends [Spoiler]'s 'Necessary' Death, Explains the Rules of TVD's Afterlife

The exact definition of “death” has shifted during the course of The Vampire Diaries‘ eight seasons, and in Friday’s series finale, it took on yet another meaning.
As you know from watching the episode — and if you didn’t, you should probably stop reading right about now — the big foreshadowed death was none other than Stefan Salvatore, who sacrificed himself to send Katherine back to hell and save Mystic Falls.
Below, executive producer Julie Plec explains the thought process behind Stefan’s death, as well as what heaven (or “peace”) means in the world of The Vampire Diaries:
TVLINE | Before we get into specifics, why did anyone have to die?
It’s a lesson I learned early on from Kevin Williamson, which is that these kinds of stories really need to have life-or-death stakes, and no one will believe your death stakes if no one actually dies. It’s a lesson I’ve taken many liberties with over the years — including in this finale, since we see [Stefan] at peace after he dies — but it’s true when you’re making big moves, bringing characters full circle and finding closure for everyone. Closure comes as much in saying goodbye as it does in moving on. It felt necessary.
TVLINE | At any point, were you like, “We can’t do this to Stefan”? He and Caroline just got married.
Stefan was not No. 1 on the chopping block right away, because of that reason. We thought it was just so cruel. But when we landed on the idea of Caroline needing to leave him behind in honor of protecting her family, and then him needing to leave her behind in honor of protecting his, it felt somehow like the responsible outcome of a responsible relationship.
TVLINE | I also have some questions about that heavenly plane at the end…
Peace!
TVLINE | Is that how we should refer to it?
For me, yes. Even as we called hell “Hell” this year, for me, it was always hell in quotation marks. It was The Vampire Diaries‘ representation of what hell must be like. For me, “peace” is The Vampire Diaries’ representation of what the afterlife might look like.
TVLINE | The way Matt said, “I think she found peace — somehow it feels like she did” has me wondering: Is it real, or is it just what they hope will be waiting for them after death?
That’s open to your own interpretation, probably in the same way we all interpret heaven. Is it something that we feel, and is believing that it exists when we die enough? Or does it actually exist? Or do we not believe in it at all? Is our peace just ultimate closure before we pass? It’s not the hardest philosophical question ever posed on television, but it is nice to gently ask that question: What does peace mean to you?
TVLINE | And what happens when exes bump into each other in “peace”?
[Laughs] It depends on what role they’re still meant to play in each other’s life. In my perfect peace, there might be a few exes missing.
TVLINE | For example, what happens when Alaric bumps into Jo and Jenna?
Oh, God, yes! Awkward. A love triangle in the afterlife.
TVLINE | It also kind of looked like Damon and Elena were separated at peace. Does each individual person have their own little world there?
You can ask yourself the question: Is peace an individual experience, or is it a shared energy? If Elena’s first moment at peace is being reunited with the family she lost that kickstarted this whole journey for her, maybe they all meet up at the drive-in for milkshakes with the Salvatores and anyone else who’s around, and they’ll all watch Scream on the big screen. Or maybe, after a life that’s lived in full, peace is about finding closure with those we’ve lost.
How do you feel about Stefan’s (and pretty much everyone else’s) death? Grade the finale below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.
This is crap! I can’t believe they did this to Stefan! Worst finale ever. I knew these writers would cater to Dullena fans and as always Stefan got the short end of the stick. The sickness of Damon and Delena won and it’s shocking. This is horrible. I feel sick.
Hopefully a medic can help you out.
Yeah, they’ve certainly turned this show into the Dullena Diaries. After this series/finale whatever they want to call it (yep, I watched it because it is hopefully it’s the last) Stefan and his sister Caroline were still creepy as he ll. It was nice seeing everyone from when this show USED to be hot.
I can honestly say that Ian and Nina have zero chemistry now. They were literally laughable when they reunited.
Sad this show went from #1 in seasons 1, 2 and 3 to failing for the rest of the seasons to an absolute FAIL series finale
That was the worst series finale I’ve ever seen. I’m LMAO, that was terrible. 8 seasons and this is how they ended it? LOL I think a fan fiction writer could do better. wow
Good, yes, fine, you know, nice and all, but let’s talk about the letter Klaus sent to Caroline which had the last phrase be ‘However long it takes’. Let’s talk about that now, considering Caroline is seriously the only one left alive after the finale.
Considering Joseph Morgan has joined a new show… 🐸☕️
Not a good sign but not neccessarily a TO death notice. Pilots are a mess because so many don’t get picked up, sometimes actors are cast for multiple ones and they have an A and B option. It’s the same for actors in shows trying for new work, their contract is their A option, new show the B.
With Cammie dying, there’s no love interest for him. It leaves the door open for the upcoming (or possibly future) season of The Originals. I think it was a brilliant plan, considering the chemistry between Klaus and Caroline.
And considering everything that had to be fit into 40 minutes of screen time, I think the finale was perfect. You can’t make everyone happy, but at least we got to revisit so many of the old characters. It was a beautiful and emotionally fulfilling ending.
Klaus and Caroline are endgame, so happy about that and that Bonnie stayed alive!
No, but honestly… why was Jeremy left out of the Gilbert family reunion? That felt insulting and belittling to the character. Steven was in the episode, so… what gives? Are we to understand Elena hates Jer that much?
They were all dead, he was not…so I took it as she was finding peace with the family members that have died. Jeremy had not died yet.
Oh… I hadn’t thought of it that way! That makes sense. Thank you.
I just assumed it meant Elena died before Jeremy.
Elena had passed away and was then reunited with her family. We are to assume that Jeremy is still alive, which makes sense since he was younger.
Epic ending…loved it all!
can someone explain Jenna, Uncle John and Elena’s parents being there?
she was in heaven
The ending was heaven (peace) after Elena’s long life. She was reunited with family who had died.
I took it to mean that when everyone first got to the afterlife, the person got to see what they wanted most of all first and for Elena, it was her family and for Damon, it was Stefan.
Breaking News Joseph Morgan Joins FOX’s ‘X-Men’ TV Show; Series Title Revealed this doesn’t look good for the originals getting renewed
I wouldn’t worry about it too much. Daniel Gilles worked on saving hope and the originals for 4 years. He did 22 episodes of the originals and 18 episodes of saving hope every year as well as sustaining a happy marriage and raising 2 young children. Joseph Morgan could very easily do both. And with the lead in to a new story for Caroline and Klaus they will Have to give the fans a storyline with them before the originals ends.
One word EPIC!!!!
Stefan deserved better. Period. I should have expected it to end this way because I’m used to Julie Plec ruining shows (shout out to Kyle Xy). But having Stefan sacrificing his life for DAMON. Who has killed many of friends and family was ridiculous. Damon should of sacrificed his evil ass. Elena and Stefan should of been able to live full human lives. Either together or apart. Just terrible.
I did like Bonnie getting her moment. Seeing Lexi again (remember when Damon killed her?), and seeing Aunt Jenna. That was nice. Oh and getting Caroline on The Originals will make the show better. Other than that…such a shame for the show to end that way.
Again one word EPIC!!!!!!
Okay first off I want to say I thought the finale was okay UNTIL they got to Stefan’s death. I 100 percent expected it, and how it played out. What annoyed me was how he went to Elena and told her that Damon was ‘the better man’ that was such a disrespectful end to Stefan. Second, I am not a Klaroline fan, I actually used to be pretty anti-KC but now I’ve become neutral to it, but I have to say if the show was just going to have Caroline and Klaus be endgame, they should have spent more time through the seasons giving the KC fans that, instead of kind of ending with something to bait them to watch The Originals to see how it’ll eventually play out. Idk why they even bothered building up Steroline just to crush it in the end. I am, happy, however that Bonnie lived. And the part with all the Bennett witches was the best part of the entire ep. Katherine was also underused. She was basically dead most of ep.
Oh yeah Stefan seeing Lexi again was also a great part, and seeing all the dead watch over the living.
JP gave an interview today where she said she would have circled back to SE if Nina hadn’t left. I’m pretty sure SC was her only option because the show was so romance centric. I’m also so happy about Bonnie! Agreed about the Bennett witches and I’m so happy she got out of MF.
I was a fan of Stefan and Elena. Damon was such a douche. If anyone should’ve died and sacrifice their life it should’ve been him. The ending was ok.
Epic finale. Loved every second.
Elena and Damon must of died a couple days, weeks, or months later cause they look pretty young.
Okay so the ending was alright. I believe Elena and Damon are still alive now. There just hinting to the future that when they die they made it to redemption. So living there life to the fullest and just being in the moment would make them see there loved ones when they died . It showed them young because that’s how their loved ones saw them before they died. I just wish they would of showed Elena and Damon getting married with kids. Possibly naming one Stefan who could be a hunter. Showing Bonnie and Matt with a family of there own . Showing Bonnie as a teachers and Caroline’s girls a little older. Also how could damon and Elena have a happy life if they have the cure? Doesn’t Damon have enemies? Wouldn’t klaus or his enemies reach out to them? Wouldn’t elenas and Damon’s children’s been in danger? Isn’t stefans journal wondering around for anyone’s eyes to see? Like Caroline’s girls or Damon’s and elenas kids? In all honestly doesn’t matter who Elena ends up with . She has the cure it’s something people would go after her for and she looks like Katherine. Plus her kids could have the cure.
If you watched every season then you most likely loved the ending like I did. It showed every element of who we are as humans. Even being a vampire doesn’t let you escape the trappings of love, family, honor, sacrifice and all the other things that we experience through life. I feel the series did a great job of showing that life is messy and complicated and just plain HARD. We all need to look for those moments to tell someone we love them, help someone in need, be a better friend or brother or sister because in the end it’s all we really have.
This show sucks. I regret ever watching it.
I checked out of this show long ago but came back for the last season. The finale was….pretty much what I expected. I was fine with Stefan dying but honestly felt Damon should have died with him. They’ve both caused so much death and destruction. Damon did not deserve to live a happy human life with Elena in my opinion. But the show made it pretty clear that it was going to be those two together no matter what history they had to rewrite to do so…so it wasn’t surprising at all. Stefan and Caroline were never a big epic romance to me so I didn’t like that so much of that was the focus before Stefan’s death. I did like seeing him with Lexie again and I appreciated the end scene with Damon and Stefan reuniting. The brothers relationship was always the best part of the show for me. I still mourn all the storylines that could have been and miss what the show used to be. I’ll always rewatch and love the first 3 seasons.