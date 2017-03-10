Vampire Diaries' 15 Most Epic Romances (and a Few We'd Rather Forget)

To borrow my favorite phrase from That ’70s Show‘s Kitty Forman, the characters on The Vampire Diaries “switch partners more than square dancers” — and we love them for it.
During the past eight seasons, TVD has given us countless ‘ships to enjoy, from short-term affairs like “Mabekah” (Matt and Rebekah) to longer-lasting relationships like “Steroline” (Stefan and Caroline, naturally). And then there were the love triangles — my Glob, the triangles!
With the series finale — which promises several reunions between former flames — now less than 12 hours away, TVLine is looking back at 15 of our favorite pairings. (As the headline suggests, this is only a list of romantic relationships on the show. (Trust me, if we were going non-romantic, this list would begin and end with “Defan.”)
Of course, not every ‘ship deserved a spot on this list. Here are a few dishonorable mentions:
* Caroline and Alaric, who thankfully realized their incompatibility before Caroline got killed — you know, like literally everyone else Alaric has been with.
* Silas and Amara, the li’l cheaters who started it all.
* Stefan and Valerie, whose touching backstory was eventually trumped by poor decision-making in the present.
* Lily and Enzo, who came dangerously close to breaking the bro code (aka “bros don’t sleep with other bros moms.”)
* And, of course, Damon and Caroline, who thankfully never bring up their brief period of boning in Season 1.
Flip through our gallery of the 15 most epic romances — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your own favorites, and least favorites, below. (And don’t just be like “You guys are stupid” if we don’t share your opinion. It’s OK to disagree with people. This is America!)
Yes Klaroline!!! Thank you andy!!! The slow burn relationship between you and our fandom is the real winner tbh :)
Klaroline is my number one! So much potential and I’m still hopeful it will be realized!
Agree. It is the most beautiful relationship on the show.
I can’t believe that they got put behind Stefan and Caroline.
Yeah, I was actually fine with SC in the beginning but I thought the excecution was AWFUL. I HATED how it was shoved into every moment of her mother dying. That could have been such a good sl becuase the bond between Liz and Caroline improving really seemed to mirror Caroline coming into her own as a vampire. Caroline’s my favorite and I liked Stefan fine but both their characters took major hits to service the ship.
Can someone please explain to me the fascination of Klaus and Caroline? I never got the vibe that she was in love with him. Even after seeing the phone call I still didn’t see it. While I think it’s sweet how he cares about her and knows her I still feel like it’s one sided. Caroline is drawn to him and attracted to him but just because you are attracted to someone doesn’t mean you should be with that person.
I don’t think anyone thinks that she’s in love with him. But there’s tons of reasons. Caroline is someone who really took to being a vampire and Klaus very much represents that side of her. They kind of challenge each other’s perceptions in a way that Caroline’s other ships just didn’t. She was the best version of herself with Klaus, confident and unafraid to challenge him. Plus, the chemistry was off the charts. And there’s nothing that says attraction can’t lead to more. Alternatively, just because you have a strong friendship doesn’t mean you should be with that person either.
Jeremy and Anna could have had a chance if Kevin Williamson had changed the plans for her based on the positive reception to her character.
Yup. I was really disappointed that the show killed off Anna. She really fit well on the show, especially with Jeremy.
Just Stelena
Stelena!!
ew. why is klaroline on here
Faves
Klaus and Caroline
Bonnie and Enzo
Elena and Damon
Man I actually liked a lot of these. I liked Bonnie and Jeremy but I also liked Jeremy and Anna. Not sure on Bonnie and Enzo as I haven’t really watched those seasons. But man Caroline gets around. I remember loving her with Matt. Then really liking her with Tyler. They were good together. I liked the feelings Klaus had for her but I don’t think she ever cared as much. The episode where he saved her was great. Was always a Damon and Elena supporter but mainly bc she just had more chemistry with him. Stefan was always sorta boring and bland. Alaric and Jenna were my fave too. Poor Alaric. No luck really.
My fave were Klaus and Caroline and Tyler and Liverpool also Jo and Alaric
I actually liked Stephen with Valerie. And a pairing I really would have liked to see happen was Bonnie and Damon…
Basically, what we learn from all this is that Candice apparently has screen chemistry with anything that moves, and the writers are shameless about capitalizing on it.
No just males. Also the one guy she actually dated (Steven) was one that she didn’t date on the show
Thank you for including Klaroline, my favorite TVD ship. Just one thing, Damon raped Caroline, it wasn’t consensual, which makes it the most disgusting ship!
always stelena!
I would love to see Caroline and Klaus together..Stefan and Elena together..Bonnie and Damon together..I love the vampire diaries and I will truly miss everyone in those most amazing and exciting show..I never got so hooked to a show before until I started watching TVD…I wish all the cast best of luck and I can’t wait to see what exciting adventures they have next..
I’ll just say I agree with half of them but for md most epic romances of TVD are Stelena and Bonenzo. Only Caroline relationship I liked was with Tyler.