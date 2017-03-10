The 100 Renewed for Season 5

Clarke & Co.’s chances of surviving the nuclear apocalypse just got a lot better.

The 100, whose fourth season is currently airing on Wednesdays at 9/8c, will return for Season 5, TVLine has learned.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

CW president Mark Pedowitz made the renewal announcement Friday, though an episode count for Season 5 has yet to be determined.

The 100 is the ninth CW series to score a renewal for the 2017-18 season, joining the likes of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane the Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Riverdale. No word yet on the fates of iZombie and The Originals, both of which have new seasons on the way. Additionally, freshmen series Frequency and No Tomorrow are not expected to return, though neither has been officially cancelled.

RELATEDThe 100 Actress Reacts to the Latest Death: ‘Are You Kidding Me?!’

And The Vampire Diaries is, of course, ending its eight-season run on this very night. (If you’ve missed any of our lead-up/look-back coverage, feel free to click here and bathe in sweet, smoldery nostalgia.)

Fellow earthlings, does this news make you want to celebrate, Jasper-style? And what are your thoughts on The 100‘s current season? Drop ’em in a comment below.