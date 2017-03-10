Ratings: Scandal Hits Series Lows

ABC’s already-renewed Scandal this Thursday night drew 5.4 million total viewers and a 1.4 demo rating, slipping 11 and 12 percent to series lows.
Leading out of that, The Catch opened Season 2 with 3.8 mil and a 0.8, hitting and tying series lows. Opening ABC’s night, Grey’s Anatomy (7.4 mil/1.9) dipped a tenth to tie its all-time demo low.
Elsewhere….
THE CW | Pending adjustment due to ACC hoops preemptions, Supernatural (1.6 mil/0.5) is down while Riverdale (1.1 mil/0.4) was steady.
NBC | Powerless (2.5 mil/0.8) rose a tenth leading out of a Superstore rerun. Chicago Med (6.4 mil/1.2) returned to normal levels after last week’s post-Voice boost. Blacklist: Redemption (3.8 mil/0.8) dropped 20 percent in Week 3.
CBS | Big Bang (13 mil/2.8) was steady, Mom (7.6 mil/1.5) and Life in Pieces (6.2 mil/1.3) ticked up, and Great Indoors (7.3 mil/1.4) and Training Day (4.1 mil/0.7) dipped.
FOX | Leading out of a steady MasterChef Junior (3.8 mil/1.1), whatever “Kicking & Screaming” is debuted to 2.2 mil and a 0.7.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
Not surprised about Scandal ratings . . this show is a former shell of itself. Which is why I started to skip episodes in 5B and stopped altogether this season
Looks like Tom may be heading home to Liz sooner than expected :-)
Jake episodes tend to turn viewers away. The episode was awful. I fell asleep half way through it. Shonda Rhimes obsession with Jake and Olivia has killed the show. At least with Fitz, Olivia was a more interesting and root for character. Now, Olivia is just a mess.
This season is horrible. Low quality. Plot sucks. They’ve drifted so far awaY from the greatness it once was. Jake and Rowan need to go. They’re not liked, not needed and a waste of air time! Why does this show act like they add so much? Even Scott foley seems annoyed with his material, he knows it’s bad.
Fact of the matter is, hardly anyone is watching tv live anymore. They watch on different platforms and at their own leisure. I know I either watch on my DVR or Hulu. Ratings are down for all shows across the board. I don’t really worry about the ratings that much anymore.
Katherine Heigl might beg to differ.
Good one
Glad to see Riverdale staying steady. It’s surprisingly a good show. And no surprise about Scandal. Jake heavy episodes always bring in series lows. And it’s a shame too because this season IMO, had started off pretty good, but it was obvious the show would lose the positive momentum it had built up once Jake and Rowan reappeared. Is there another show on TV where it’s this obvious characters hurt the show creatively and ratings wise like these 2 do to Scandal?
Chicago Med was pretty good, I’m concerned about the slant they took with the drug mule… I guess when you have as much money as the writers it doesn’t matter that regular folks have to pay for that drug mule’s medical bills.
I agree about Scandal. I have been a fan since the beginning and am still watching on my DVR but it is getting more and more of a chore to watch. I miss the old show. It is TOO serialized with stories that the audience doesn’t care about the time jumps/flashbacks constantly are annoying.
I’m not surprised at the ratings. This season is boring. Keep Jake and Olivia separated. Olivia and Fitz needs to be together. These episodes are being rushed and confusing.
Scandal restarted in January as must-watch but it has quickly become something to delay or skip. I watched last night and kept asking myself ‘why should we care about Jake’s wife – whose name I can’t even remember?’ It ended with some interest but I can easily see why the previews would not have enticed anyone to watch. Plus we are all tired of replaying the election IRL so who wants to watch one even more screwed up on TV.
I know it’s not a network you track here, but I’d be curious to know if ‘Nashville’ is down after killing Rayna.
Cable ratings famously come in much, much later. But last Thursday, Nashville saw a nice bump the first week after Rayna’s death.
I agree with Eric. Media giants and advertisers need to look and recorded and live ratings if that’s what they are basing the life span of a show on. I’m still mad Doubt got axed when in this day in age 5-7 million live viewers is not bad case and point Scandal and Greys.
Doubt was on CBS. Different expectations. Scandal and Grey’s deliver in demo most of the time.