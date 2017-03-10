Ratings: Scandal Hits Series Lows

ABC’s already-renewed Scandal this Thursday night drew 5.4 million total viewers and a 1.4 demo rating, slipping 11 and 12 percent to series lows.

Leading out of that, The Catch opened Season 2 with 3.8 mil and a 0.8, hitting and tying series lows. Opening ABC’s night, Grey’s Anatomy (7.4 mil/1.9) dipped a tenth to tie its all-time demo low.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Pending adjustment due to ACC hoops preemptions, Supernatural (1.6 mil/0.5) is down while Riverdale (1.1 mil/0.4) was steady.

NBC | Powerless (2.5 mil/0.8) rose a tenth leading out of a Superstore rerun. Chicago Med (6.4 mil/1.2) returned to normal levels after last week’s post-Voice boost. Blacklist: Redemption (3.8 mil/0.8) dropped 20 percent in Week 3.

CBS | Big Bang (13 mil/2.8) was steady, Mom (7.6 mil/1.5) and Life in Pieces (6.2 mil/1.3) ticked up, and Great Indoors (7.3 mil/1.4) and Training Day (4.1 mil/0.7) dipped.

FOX | Leading out of a steady MasterChef Junior (3.8 mil/1.1), whatever “Kicking & Screaming” is debuted to 2.2 mil and a 0.7.

