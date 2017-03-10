Courtesy of AMC

Preacher Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

Our prayers have been answered: Preacher has a Season 2 premiere date.

The Seth Rogen-produced supernatural drama will return on a new night, Monday, June 19, at 9/8c, AMC announced on Friday.

Per the basic cabler, the 13-episode second season will follow Jeese, Tulip and Cassidy as they “embark on a road trip to find God and are thrust into a twisted battle spanning Heaven, Hell and everywhere in between.”

Season 1 of Preacher will be available for streaming on Hulu beginning Wednesday, April 5.

Are you psyched for Season 2 of Preacher? Watch Michael Ausiello’s Comic-Con interview with the cast below, and get a first look at the new season via the attached gallery above.

 

 

