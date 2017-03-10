Mr. Robot Season 3 Pushed to October, Bobby Cannavale Joins Cast

Mr. Robot Season 3 will take a little longer to load.

USA Network announced on Friday that the acclaimed drama — which traditionally bows in the summer — won’t kick off Season 3 until October. But here’s some cool casting news to help cushion the blow: Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale is joining the cast in a major role, and current recurring player BD Wong (aka Whiterose) has been promoted to a series regular.

Cannavale, who most recently starred in HBO’s short-lived Vinyl, will play the series-regular role of Irving, a laconic, no-nonsense used car salesman.

Production on Mr. Robot‘s third season will begin in April, with executive producer Sam Esmail once again directing all 10 episodes.

“Sam is a true creative visionary who continues to deliver a series that boldly tackles timely issues and leans into the major headlines of the day,” said Chris McCumber, President of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, in a statement. “We’re eager to share the next phase of Elliot’s journey with fans this fall.”