Buffy the Vampire Slayer Tara Amber Benson Photos
Courtesy of 20th TV

Buffy at 20: Amber Benson Talks Tara's Tragic Fate (and a Nixed Return!)

By /

To mark the 20th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s series premiere, TVLine spoke to a few of its key players. Up next: star Amber Benson.

When Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon originally conceived the character of Tara Maclay, a witch he added in the supernatural drama’s fourth season, she didn’t look a lot like Amber Benson.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Amber Benson Remembers Her Time on the Show
Launch Gallery

At least, that’s how Benson recalls it.

PHOTOSBuffy at 20: EP/Writer Jane Espenson Chooses Her Best and Worst Episodes

“I think that Joss was seeing sort of somebody a little more fairy-like,” the actress tells TVLine. “He was looking for someone who was fairy-looking, and I am not. I am curvy, and I’ve got boobs and hips, and that isn’t going to work.”

Luckily for Benson, then-Buffy supervising producer Marti Noxon voiced her support, and the Tara we know was born.

RELATEDThe Definitive Buffy Poll: Was She Better Off With Angel or Spike?

“I was just supposed to do two episodes,” Benson says, laughing. “And then I just stayed after that and sort of spun out from there.”

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Whedon’s iconic series, we asked Benson to look back on her time in Sunnydale. Click through the gallery above — or go here for direct access — to hear what the actress has to say about getting up early with co-star Alyson Hannigan, marveling at Emma Caulfield and realizing that a Season 7 return probably wasn’t meant to be.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 Comments
  1. Dominique says:
    March 10, 2017 at 1:12 PM

    it was difficult for me to accept atar at first because i loved oz, and willow with oz, so much. but god tara was such a wonderful character who added some much needed heart to the show.

    Reply
  2. Joey says:
    March 10, 2017 at 1:19 PM

    I shouldn’t have looked at this at work. I was okay going through it, then you had to have the screenshot of Anya from “The Body”. Even just thinking about it typing this comment is getting me teary-eyed.

    Reply
  3. Erik says:
    March 10, 2017 at 1:23 PM

    Willows whole coming out arc happened when I was dealing with my sexuality. It’s part of the reason she’s my favorite tv character. And amber bensons work as Tara was one of the reasons it worked for me.

    Reply
  4. Mackenzie says:
    March 10, 2017 at 1:26 PM

    Starting to tear up a little bit just thinking about Tara, absolutely one of the best characters, she meant so much to so many (and still does!). Amber should be proud.

    Reply
  5. Jason says:
    March 10, 2017 at 1:34 PM

    I’ve never, before or since, been as emotionally affected by a tv death. I was she’ll shocked for the better part of a week after that. I would just break into tears at the drop of a hat. Even after all these years, I still well up when I start thinking about it. Of course, I would say that my top five, most emotionally devastating tv moments, might all belong to Buffy.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 