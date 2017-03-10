Buffy at 20: Amber Benson Talks Tara's Tragic Fate (and a Nixed Return!)

To mark the 20th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s series premiere, TVLine spoke to a few of its key players. Up next: star Amber Benson.
When Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon originally conceived the character of Tara Maclay, a witch he added in the supernatural drama’s fourth season, she didn’t look a lot like Amber Benson.
At least, that’s how Benson recalls it.
“I think that Joss was seeing sort of somebody a little more fairy-like,” the actress tells TVLine. “He was looking for someone who was fairy-looking, and I am not. I am curvy, and I’ve got boobs and hips, and that isn’t going to work.”
Luckily for Benson, then-Buffy supervising producer Marti Noxon voiced her support, and the Tara we know was born.
“I was just supposed to do two episodes,” Benson says, laughing. “And then I just stayed after that and sort of spun out from there.”
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Whedon’s iconic series, we asked Benson to look back on her time in Sunnydale. Click through the gallery above — or go here for direct access — to hear what the actress has to say about getting up early with co-star Alyson Hannigan, marveling at Emma Caulfield and realizing that a Season 7 return probably wasn’t meant to be.
it was difficult for me to accept atar at first because i loved oz, and willow with oz, so much. but god tara was such a wonderful character who added some much needed heart to the show.
I shouldn’t have looked at this at work. I was okay going through it, then you had to have the screenshot of Anya from “The Body”. Even just thinking about it typing this comment is getting me teary-eyed.
Willows whole coming out arc happened when I was dealing with my sexuality. It’s part of the reason she’s my favorite tv character. And amber bensons work as Tara was one of the reasons it worked for me.
Starting to tear up a little bit just thinking about Tara, absolutely one of the best characters, she meant so much to so many (and still does!). Amber should be proud.
I’ve never, before or since, been as emotionally affected by a tv death. I was she’ll shocked for the better part of a week after that. I would just break into tears at the drop of a hat. Even after all these years, I still well up when I start thinking about it. Of course, I would say that my top five, most emotionally devastating tv moments, might all belong to Buffy.