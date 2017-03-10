Buffy at 20: Amber Benson Talks Tara's Tragic Fate (and a Nixed Return!)

To mark the 20th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s series premiere, TVLine spoke to a few of its key players. Up next: star Amber Benson.

When Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon originally conceived the character of Tara Maclay, a witch he added in the supernatural drama’s fourth season, she didn’t look a lot like Amber Benson.

At least, that’s how Benson recalls it.

“I think that Joss was seeing sort of somebody a little more fairy-like,” the actress tells TVLine. “He was looking for someone who was fairy-looking, and I am not. I am curvy, and I’ve got boobs and hips, and that isn’t going to work.”

Luckily for Benson, then-Buffy supervising producer Marti Noxon voiced her support, and the Tara we know was born.

“I was just supposed to do two episodes,” Benson says, laughing. “And then I just stayed after that and sort of spun out from there.”

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Whedon's iconic series, we asked Benson to look back on her time in Sunnydale.