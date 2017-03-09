Vampire Diaries EP Previews the Fight for Mystic Falls, a Possible Originals Connection and More in Series Finale

Now that we’ve told you what you won’t see during Friday’s Vampire Diaries send-off (The CW, 9/8c), it’s time to talk about what we can expect from the series finale.
For starters, the episode picks up immediately after the events of last week’s bell ringing, with Stefan desperately trying to keep Bonnie from slipping into… wherever dead witches go at this point. “The history between the two of them being so fraught, he wants to do everything he can to make sure that she takes another breath,” executive producer — and co-writer of the finale — Julie Plec tells TVLine. She also dubs this the “worst wedding night ever.” (Sorry, Caroline!)
Meanwhile, Damon will find himself “confounded” by a new series of obstacles thrown his way, while remaining “determined” to reunite with Elena. (If you missed the first part of our chat with Plec, it’s been confirmed that Elena will be seen in the episode, lest you fear that The CW’s recent string of 15-second finale teases have been leading us all astray.)
And then there’s the million-dollar question, one we’ve wondered ever since Plec’s recent Twitter Q&A: How might The Vampire Diaries‘ series finale connect to the upcoming fourth season of its spinoff, The Originals?
“After you see this finale, and when we get to The Originals‘ finale, that question sort of answers itself,” she tells us. “It sets the stage for either the future of The Originals or another piece of The Vampire Diaries universe. Whether we get the opportunity to go down that road, I have no idea. But it definitely opens the door for a nice iteration of the two worlds.”
What are your hopes for Friday’s finale? Drop ’em in a comment below.
oh my god, if that letter rumor is true, klaroline is coming.
Of course girl! We never asked for wedding (what is a legal binding for immortals anyway). We asked for endgame and damn it we’ve waited 4 seasons for it. Survived Klamille, Steroline wedding and here we go… Finals of two shows are in TVD FINAL (still can’t believe it’s tomorrow 🙈).
IM SO EXCITED FOR THE POSSIBILITIES AND POTENTIALS!!!!!! As someone who’s grown up watching TVD and has been a Klaroline shipper for so many years knowing my ship might be the reason The Originals and TVD connect their universes again makes me really happy especially since that means that even though TVD is ending, its gonna move some sls to the originals and thats so exciting cause its all gonna feel like tvd s3 again aka the golden era and season of tvd. So now im praying with my body, soul and heart that Klaroline can finally reunite because of all the potential whether them seeing the world, them ruling the world, etc. This interview is so exciting and filled with possibilites. However long it takes indeed!!!
My hopes? Klaroline of course! Bring it on, the fandom have waited long enough.
Klaroline is coming yeah ! Thanks for this lovely article !
OMG klaroline!!!!! Can not wait!!!
I always hoped, damon will end up with bonnie
caroline with either klaus or taylor
stefan with either rebeckah or katherine
elena leaving m.f. and living happilly ever after wherever she is, with her brother nearby.
but am pretty sure, alot of fans wont be happy. just my opinion of caurse.
Bless this article, because I can only read Klaus and Caroline story begins
Thank you Andy for always blessing us with great news!!I’m so ready for Klaroline to rise because we know she’s totally talking about them here..Can’t wait!!
When is originals coming back?!?!?!
Fri March 17
urs truly, klaroline
OMG! If what Plec said about The Originals then I am super excited. Can’t wait to see what happens. :)
Klaroline! I am excited about all the possibilities. I hope that Caroline gets the chance to be strong and confident again.