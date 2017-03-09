Night Manager Season 2 Eyed at AMC

You may not have seen the last of the menacing Richard Roper.

AMC, BBC and production company Ink Factory are mulling over a potential second season of The Night Manager, our sister site Deadline reports.

“The Ink Factory, BBC and AMC are in the early stages of developing a potential second series of The Night Manager, but nothing is definite yet and we have nothing to announce,” the three companies said in a joint statement.

Rumors first began circulating about Season 2 in British trades earlier this week — but as noted by executive producer Stephen Garrett, the Powers That Be are simply “thinking about it.” What’s more, a follow-up would force the writers to expand the premise beyond what was previously adapted from John le Carré’s novel, and the author has never before allowed his characters to go “off-book.” With that in mind, a script has not yet been written.

The Night Manager recently took home three Golden Globes, awarding Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Coleman for their work in the critically acclaimed limited series. It also nabbed two Emmy Awards (for directing and musical composition).

Are you eager for a second season of The Night Manager, or is this one limited series that would best be kept a limited affair?