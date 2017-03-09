Night Manager Season 2 Eyed at AMC

You may not have seen the last of the menacing Richard Roper.
AMC, BBC and production company Ink Factory are mulling over a potential second season of The Night Manager, our sister site Deadline reports.
“The Ink Factory, BBC and AMC are in the early stages of developing a potential second series of The Night Manager, but nothing is definite yet and we have nothing to announce,” the three companies said in a joint statement.
Rumors first began circulating about Season 2 in British trades earlier this week — but as noted by executive producer Stephen Garrett, the Powers That Be are simply “thinking about it.” What’s more, a follow-up would force the writers to expand the premise beyond what was previously adapted from John le Carré’s novel, and the author has never before allowed his characters to go “off-book.” With that in mind, a script has not yet been written.
The Night Manager recently took home three Golden Globes, awarding Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Coleman for their work in the critically acclaimed limited series. It also nabbed two Emmy Awards (for directing and musical composition).
Are you eager for a second season of The Night Manager, or is this one limited series that would best be kept a limited affair?
As much as I love these actors and these characters, I don’t think perfection can be improved upon. Leave it at Season 1.
Agreed!
This was soooooo good. Outstanding performances by everyone. a second season should only be considered if John le Carre’ approves and is involved in the writing.
I agree with the above comments that The Night Manager is the closest TV miniseries to perfection that I have seen, and probably should not be touched, but if La Carré is FULLY on board with a solid story to continue these characters, I would dearly love that!
Please no. The Night Manager was perfect. Mini-series or limited series work because they are written from the first idea to have a beginning and an ending.
John le Carré has multiple novels that are begging for an adaptation. Take the production team with writers and turn one of his other books into a similar mini-series.