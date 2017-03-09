Teen Wolf Series Finale
Teen Wolf Series Finale Set Photos: The Cast Celebrates Hitting 100 Episodes

After nearly six years, the moon is finally setting in Beacon Hills.

MTV on Thursday released a group photo from Teen Wolf‘s Los Angeles set, where the cast is currently shooting the drama’s 100th — and final! — episode.

And before you whip out your magnifying glasses and start playing Where’s Waldo?, I’ll just say this: You won’t find any of the people you’ve been hoping would return. (Trust me, I already checked every shady corner of this shot for even a whisper of Tyler Hoechlin’s eyebrows. Nada.)

Naturally, the show’s stars have also been sharing their own behind-the-scenes experiences while filming the finale, which officially wraps Friday.

Browse our gallery of series finale set photos — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your hopes below: How should Teen Wolf end?

5 Comments
  1. Sasha says:
    March 9, 2017 at 8:00 PM

    Where is Crystal?!?! Like I need a return from the grave Allison in that finale!!!! Don’t care how I want it now!!!!

    Reply
  2. kaye.d says:
    March 9, 2017 at 8:05 PM

    no Stiles or Derek? boo.

    Reply
  3. Jess (@CrashandBurn9) says:
    March 9, 2017 at 8:17 PM

    Man I was hoping to see Stiles…

    Reply
