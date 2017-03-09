Post Mortems
Scandal Recap
Courtesy of ABC

Scandal's Scott Foley Explains Jake's Explosive Reveal, Rowan's New Enemy

By /

Do I need to adjust my TV’s settings, or did Jake’s hat look a little less black than usual on Thursday’s Scandal?

RELATEDScott Foley Laments Jake’s Scandal-ous Marriage (‘He Doesn’t Even Like Her!’), Mulls Possible Future With Olivia

After a harrowing look into Jake’s wedded life with Vanessa — more on that marital train wreck later, I promise — it was revealed that, while Jake did blow up the cabin in the season premiere on Rowan’s order, Jennifer Fields was left unharmed. Even better, her fate is now in Olivia Pope’s capable hands.

“I’m always excited when Jake gets an interesting part to play, this time especially,” Scott Foley tells TVLine. “They made it look as if Jake was really the bad guy, sort of creepy, freaking Olivia out. Then the fact that he ended up doing what seems to be the right thing — not taking out Jennifer, then returning her Olivia — I loved it. You think he’s wearing the black hat, but oh my God! Now he’s got the white one on!” (Let’s agree to a compromise: the hat is gray.)

Scandal Season 6 Photos
Scandal Season 6 Launch Gallery

Foley also has some insight on Jake’s somewhat self-deprecating speech to Olivia, in which he reinforced his need to follow others:

“He spent his life in the military, and as such, he’s used to taking orders,” Foley says. “He’s very comfortable in that place. We all want to be the leader, regardless of the comfort level, and I think Jake would love to be in that place. He’s taking steps to do so. But he serves three masters: There’s Rowan, always in his ear, he’s got Olivia, who he still considers the one for him — I don’t know if Olivia feels that way, but I think he sees a possibility there — and then there’s himself. I think Jake really believes that what he’s doing is for the greater good.”

RELATEDScandal‘s Jeff Perry Breaks Down Cyrus’ ‘Dehumanizing’ Prison Experience, Previews Future Nightmares

OK, now let’s talk about that marriage. More specifically, was Jake actually considering killing Vanessa, as many feared he would during a particularly uncomfortable moment on the couch?

“Would he like to kill her? I mean, she is in the way,” Foley says with a laugh. “But would he do it? I think after seeing this episode, and seeing that Jake does know right from wrong, I don’t think he’d just kill her. I think she’d have to do something really wrong.”

RELATEDGrey’s Anatomy, Scandal and HTGAWM Renewed for 2017-18 Season

Lastly, don’t feel bad about not recognizing the mysterious red-dressed woman who seemingly put Rowan in his place this week. Foley assures us this was the first time we’ve seen her, referring to the character as a “new development — and a really interesting one.”

“It shows there are deeper levels of treason and espionage, deeper factions,” he explains. “We thought B-613 was the be-all and end-all. So to find out that Rowan now has this fear that he’s never had before is really interesting. That’s going to play out much more in future episodes — who these people are, what they’re capable of and what they have on Rowan.”

Your thoughts on this week’s eye-opening hour? Drop ’em in a comment below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 Comments
  1. Al says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:32 PM

    While it was Jake Centric

    I am thrilled they didn’t go the b613 route and that’s there’s someone who scares Papa Pope (and she’s a woman!)

    Reply
  2. Cheyenne says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:39 PM

    Can this show get any more stupid? It’s not even worth hate-watching any more.

    Reply
  3. mykynla says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:42 PM

    I am soooo glad scandal is back on the map. I was soo worried these two past seasons that Shonda put to much into the other two shows and forgot about this one

    Reply
  4. mykynla says:
    March 9, 2017 at 7:42 PM

    and BTW Jake is HOTTTTT

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 