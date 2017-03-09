Kristin Chenoweth to Star Opposite Noah Wyle in CBS Pilot Perfect Citizen

Kristin Chenoweth is heading to court — for her latest TV role.

The Hairspray Live! star has signed on to join Noah Wyle in the CBS legal drama pilot Perfect Citizen, our sister site Deadline is reporting. She’ll play Jessica, a partner at a Boston law firm that hires a former NSA attorney and infamous whistleblower, played by ER veteran Wyle.

There’s a Good Wife connection behind this casting: The pilot’s writer and executive producer, Craig Turk, was previously an EP on The Good Wife, and Chenoweth played political reporter Peggy Byrne in Season 4 of the CBS drama. (She had to leave the show, though, after sustaining a nasty on-set injury.)

Chenoweth may be best known for her Broadway chops (she won a Tony in 1999), but she’s no stranger to the small screen. She had memorable roles on The West Wing (as deputy press secretary Annabeth Schott) and Pushing Daisies (as waitress Olivia Snook). Her recent TV gigs include The Muppets, BoJack Horseman and the Disney Channel movie Descendants, where she played Maleficent.

And she’s awfully busy these days: Chenoweth is also set to play the goddess Easter in Starz’ Neil Gaiman adaptation American Gods, debuting next month.