How I Met Your Mother's Josh Radnor to Star in NBC's Drama High Pilot

Josh Radnor is going to the head of NBC’s 2017-18 pilot class, landing the lead role in Jason Katims’ Drama High.

Based on the 2013 novel by Michael Sokolove, the potential series — written and exec produced by Parenthood and Friday Night Lights auteur Katims — centers on a working-class high school theater department, whose passion and enthusiasm draws interest from everyone in town.

Radnor will play the drama teacher Lou Mazzuchelli, described as a “left of center leading man” who has to discover his own passion, drive and charisma. Lou is a father of three, a husband to Gail (casting TBD) and an English teacher at a school in a rust belt town in Pennsylvania. Lou decides to take a leap of faith and run the drama department, and it ignites an excitement in him which surprises him and spreads to his students.

News of Radnor’s casting comes just hours after the official cancellation of Mercy Street, the PBS period drama in which Radnor starred for two seasons.

The Drama High cast also includes Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), Amy Forsyth (The Path), Shannon Purser (Stranger Things) and Rosie Perez.

4 Comments
  1. Dannie C says:
    March 9, 2017 at 4:39 PM

    I’m really loving all the casting news & with Jason K sounds like this could be super awesome!!

    Reply
  2. Dave says:
    March 9, 2017 at 4:58 PM

    How about Cristin Milioti for his wife, Gail?

    Reply
  3. Lauren says:
    March 9, 2017 at 5:02 PM

    I think he will be great in this. Josh Radnor is more talented than he is given credit for. People confuse him with Ted Mosby too much but he has good range in dramatic roles.

    Reply
  4. T.W.S.S. says:
    March 9, 2017 at 5:23 PM

    Well, well, well, between this announcement and Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s mounting commitments, Mercy Street season three never had a chance.

    Reply
