The Definitive Buffy Poll: Was She Better Off With Angel or Spike?

To paraphrase a classic Buffy the Vampire Slayer exchange: No weapons, no friends, no hope. Take all that away, and what’s left?
Your ability to choose Buffy’s perfect partner — Angel or Spike — in this Throwback Thursday poll.
Joss Whedon’s WB-turned-CW series premiered 20 years ago this week, and in celebration, we thought we’d decide the classic dilemma once and for all. Sure, there were other men who caught the Chosen One’s eye here and there (how’s it hangin’, Riley?), but any true fan knows that our girl’s heart only ever beat doubletime for these two fanged fellows.
THE CASE FOR ANGEL | He has Buffy’s best interests in mind even before they officially meet. In fact, he’s hesitant at first to get involved with her at all, because he knows that a life lived by his side will only bring her pain (not to mention a complete lack of sex, thanks to that pesky Gypsy curse). He’s a skilled fighter and a dependable fellow soldier — as long as you’re willing to look past that whole period where he lost his soul, reverted to the twisted killing machine known as Angelus, went to a hell dimension and then acted like a wild animal until he got his stuff back together. But even after Angel leaves town for Los Angeles, Buffy can count on him to be there when she needs him most, whether it’s to console her after her mother’s death or to provide an appreciative audience as she scythes an enemy from stem to stern. Best of all, he’s always striving to be a better man, one worthy of being in the presence of so great a woman/Slayer as Buffy.
THE CASE FOR SPIKE | Spike takes what we’ll call an “alternate” route to Buffy’s heart: He spends the first several seasons of the series actively trying to kill her. Then he becomes obsessed with her, commissions a sexbot in her image, tries to kill her a couple more times and then realizes that he’s falling in love with her. The course of true love never did run smooth, eh? The frustrated poet-turned-punk vampire has a deep affection for the Summers women — ‘Lil’ Bit’ Dawn, in particular — and works overtime to keep her safe when Buffy dies (albeit temporarily) by Glory’s hand. Oh, you want to talk about sex? Once Buffy’s back, she and The Bleached One engage in naked shenanigans so earth-shaking, they level a house. But as time passes, he becomes more of an emotional anchor for her, growing so selfless along the way that he actually sacrifices himself in an effort to save the world — and Buffy — from an impending apocalypse. Swoon.
Now that you’ve reviewed your options, it’s time to choose,:
Spike is 100% the better choice but lately, I’ve kinda been into the idea of Spike/Buffy/Angel so…
Can “eating babies” be a specific option?
Buffy with spike
Angel with cordie
Kill zander instead of anya and tara
angel was the great first love and they were so sweet and beautiful together. he was perfect for teenage/adolescent buffy who was discovering love and all.
but spike, in the end, was the best choice for grown up, weary and battle-ready buffy. she’d changed too much to ever go back to being satisfied with someone like angel.
i admit they took some wrong turns with spike and spuffy (let us never speak of that season 6 bathroom scene again), but i do believe they were meant for each other.
I totally agree. I think the adult Buffy had outgrown Angel. Angel always seemed to be like her protector in some sort of way. And angel would always see Buffy as that young girl he fell in love with. Spike on the other hand accepted and loved the woman she became.
In turn Angel had outgrown Buffy as well. He should’ve ended up with Cordy.
The one she ended up with at the end of the series was the right choice- neither of them. Neither were good enough for her
Not even a debate… Spike all the way! The way Spike talked about and described Angel – I’m with him. One of my favourite scenes actually happened on Angel, when Spike was on the rooftop doing the voiceover. Angel = wuss. Besides after the whole Cordelia mess, how could Buffy EVER?
Yeah, let’s NOT ship Buffy with the vampire who tried to rape her.
It disgusts me.
Thank god Sarah Michelle hates Spuffy ship as much as I do
“Tried to rape her”. Whedon has written many great things but this was awefully executed. Spuffy’s sex life was always violence-driven and most of the time Buffy was the violence-initiator.
We also have to consider that this is not SMG and JM, this is Buffy and Spike, two superpowered beings. Remember the last episode of season 2 where Spike came up with a plan to stop Evil!Angel? They traded blows there, too, and for them it was basically just a “hello”.
Buffy also demanded sex from Spike when she was invisible and when he openly denied his consent.
But suddenly, in “Seeing Red” Spike was supposed to know that THIS time Buffy really didn’t want sex and suddenly he became the worst of all monsters: a rapist.
Sorry but the storyline before made it impossible for Spike to know any better at that point.
But that’s Whedon’s fault, no one else’s.
Don’t try to justify attempted rape
He would of raped her if Buffy hadn’t of stopped him
No means NO
Maybe she saying NO was a sign that she didn’t really want sex.
About the whole attempted rape thing, from what I understand the Spike that tried to do that wasn’t the Spike at the end, When a person becomes a vampire they lose their Soul and are basically replaced by a Demon that has no memory of their own but only the memories of the person they replace becoming a sort of composite being a half demon so When Spike went and got his should back the Demon spike became repressed like angelus is with Angel making “Soul” Spike innocent of the crime but still having the memories of Demon Spike.
Spike tried to rape her……
they had twisted self hating sex….
Where is the love story….
What the actual… I’m not even a big angel fan but anything is better then what spike and Buffy had, Jesus.
NEITHER
IKR?! Buffy is this great icon to many and she has been reduced to a ship, plus some actually want her with a vampire that wanted to rape her… WTF….Some twisted shiz right there.
ANGEL
Spike, Buffy’s wannabe rapist, deserved to be dusted.
I never could stand Angel. I was so glad when he left this show, making room for the much less broody/more entertaining Spike. Even Buffy and Spike’s fights were better than Buffy and Angel’s love story. Spike considered Buffy his equal, while Angel approached her as someone to protect.
Spike was funny when he was tamed by the chip. But he basically tried to rape her and there is no coming back from that. Angel was okay, but I liked her with a human. Riley was the best before he got all mopey. She needed a normal life and needed a human to make some slayer babies :)
Why haven’t you mention the episode where Spike tries to rape Buffy?
He was cool, funny and a badass. But come on… He tried to rape Buffy!
Cause mentioning Spike wanted to RAPE her makes him look BAD……and we can’t have that.
Wonder if the people who ship Buffy with Spike would be A OK shipping their daughter, sister, friend, niece, aunt (insert son, brother, nephew, uncle) with somebody who wanted to rape them? I think not
But you’re okay if the guy just tried to murder her and had killed her friends. That’s what Angelus did. WATched her sleep and what not. Don’t compare a soulless Spike to a souled Angel…doesn’t make much sense
OK
What ever makes you happy shipping your rape ship….
Rape Spike is such a swell vampire
I’m Team Angel since day one. Although I did enjoy the Spuffy dynamic, I never truly got over Bangel. Maybe I’m due a rewatch. I saw the chemistry between Coredelia and Angel in season 3, but I never wanted it to be romantic because I enjoyed there close connection being strictly platonic – plus I loved Cordy with Doyle (RIP Glenn Quinn). Not to mention it felt like they only paired them up because Cordelia was running out of the storylines.
Plus for me S1-3 Buffy was at its best, although admittedly Angel was very broody – in Angel they managed to find the comedic side of it.
Even SMG says Angel! Buffy herself! She is not a fan of the man that tried to rape Buffy
WB turned UPN* series.
But, yeah Angel all the way.
Where’s my fourth option? Love them both but neither was good for her. :)
Team Spike! If you watched ‘Angel”, then you know he and Cordy were meant to be together.
It’s hard to say. I lean toward Spike – but only season 7 Spike. Even without a soul, Spike fought through the demons to become good. And with a soul, he was just incredibly good and selfless. But she was much better with Angel when Spike didn’t have his soul because Spike was too obsessive and creepy (albeit entertaining – minus some of that weird rape stuff in season 6). But then when you compare Spike without a soul to Angel without a soul, Angel was much worse! But both relationships were good and what she needed at different times.
Everyone claiming that Spike tried to rape Buffy seems to be forgetting a very important point (which is also not mentioned in the case for Spike above), his soul. He didn’t actually try to rape her, he just didn’t realize at first that she actually meant no this time when she’d always given in before. When Spike did realize what was happening (which he might have earlier if he had a soul), he was so remorseful that he went and fought a demon to get his soul for Buffy. He did it voluntarily, it wasn’t cursed into him and he literally went temporarily insane from the guilt of the things he’d done.
While I do like Angel, when he was evil, he was truly evil. He gleefully killed his family, tortured Drusilla until she was insane before turning her, killed Jenny and left her body in Giles’ bed, stalked Buffy and her friends, etc. Spike, on the other hand still retained a smidgen of his humanity without a soul. He turned his mother so she wouldn’t be sick anymore and they could be together forever. When he realized she was completely evil, he staked her rather than have her alive like that. He teamed up with Buffy to save the world (and Dru) from Angel because he liked the world.