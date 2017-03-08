The Walking Dead Season 7 Finale Preview: 'Well, There Are Losses' 

Since The Walking Dead wound up its sixth season and began its seventh in Pee-Pee Pants City — R.I.P., Glenn and Abraham — fans are understandably on edge as the AMC drama nears this season’s conclusion. But whereas last year’s finale was, as showrunner Scott Gimple puts it, “this very claustrophobic descent into darkness, this season finale is more expansive — in tone and location and characters.

“[Season 6’s finale] was the noose tightening and things getting darker and darker,” he continues. “This season’s finale has darkness and light, real horrific moments, betrayal, and real moments of beauty, redemption, love and friendship. It’s sort of the panoply of human and Walking Dead experience.”

However, just because Season 7 won’t end quite as brutally as Season 6 doesn’t mean that there won’t be casualties. The show can, after all, now choose victims from not only Alexandria but also the Hilltop, the Sanctuary, Oceanside, the Kingdom and the junkyard. “Well, there are losses,” Gimple admits. “As the stakes get higher and higher… things start to get more intense and heartbreaking, and yet everyone has to sort of band together and keep going.”

