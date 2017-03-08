The Handmaid's Tale: Offred's Tragic Backstory Revealed in Latest Trailer

Hulu’s latest trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale — its forthcoming adaptation of the acclaimed Margaret Atwood novel — is fittingly soundtracked by perhaps the most haunting rendition of “Amazing Grace” ever.

RELATEDNew Handmaid’s Tale Promo Warns a ‘Better World’ Isn’t Better for Everyone

The 45-second tease introduces viewers to the series’ protagonist, Offred (played by Mad Men‘s Elisabeth Moss), who — like all women in the dystopia of Gilead — is thrust into a life of sexual servitude as birthrates continue to plummet, threatening the continuation of human existence as we know it.

The teaser captures what life was like for Offred before women were treated as mere fertility objects and considered property of the state: She falls in love and begins a family, but eventually has her daughter forcefully ripped from her arms and taken by masked men presumably under the direct order of the totalitarian regime.

RELATEDStephen King, J.J. Abrams’ Castle Rock Lands 10-Episode Series Order at Hulu

The highly anticipated series — which boasts an ensemble including Joseph Fiennes (American Horror Story), Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck), Samira Wiley (Orange Is the New Black), Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls) and Ann Dowd (The Leftovers) — debuts on Wednesday, April 26. Will you tune in? Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments with your thoughts.