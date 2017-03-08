TVLine Items: Taboo Renewed, GH's Jax Returns, Fred Savage to ABC and More

Tom Hardy’s 19th-century period drama Taboo has been renewed for a second season, it was announced on Wednesday.

The good news comes two weeks after the show’s Season 1 finale aired. The second season of the BBC One/FX co-production will feature eight episodes, just like the first.

“We’re thrilled … that the BBC and FX are up for more adventures with the devil Delaney and the league of the damned,” executive producer Ridley Scott said in a statement. “Along with our international distributors, Sonar Entertainment, the BBC and FX have been great partners, supporting Taboo at every stage so it could be the dark, dirty brute of a drama that it is.”

Taboo premiered in January to 2.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, and averaged 1.24 mil/0.4 across its eight-episode freshman run. Of note, the show performs incredibly well in Live+7 DVR playback, tripling its rating at last count while more than doubling its audience.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Fred Savage has been tapped to host ABC’s Child Support (aka Five to Survive), a game-show from Ricky Gervais featuring adults and children ages 6 to 9, per our sister site Deadline. Contestants must answer 10 questions correctly, but a wrong answer doesn’t mean the end if the group of five kids can answer correctly.

* General Hospital‘s Ingo Rademacher will return as Jax, executive producer Frank Valentini shared during a Twitter Q&A, “and it will be a HUGE payoff for Nelle, Carly and Sonny.”

* WEtv has announced new spinoffs: Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition (premiering Friday, April 28), which will cover infamous disputes using the help of experienced therapists, while Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta (premiere TBA) will highlight the pros and cons of those born into the world of hip hop.

* In CBS pilot news: CSI: NY vet A.J. Buckley has boarded the Navy SEAL drama, while Richard T. Jones (Santa Clarita Diet) has joined Wisdom of the Crowd as an experienced cop who isn’t used to using advanced technology to solve crimes, per Deadline.

* Mark your calendars: the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on NBC on Sunday, January 7, 2018.

