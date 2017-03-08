Drama High
Courtesy of Marc Cartwright

Shannon Purser (aka Stranger Things' Barb) Enrolls in NBC's Drama High

By /

Jason Katims is jumping on the Barb bandwagon, enlisting Stranger Things breakout Shannon Purser to co-star in his NBC pilot Drama High.

The potential series — written by the Friday Night Lights and Parenthood auteur — is based on the 2013 novel, which was inspired by real-life events, and follows the still-not-cast head of a working-class high school theater department, whose passion and enthusiasm draws interest from everyone in town.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

Purser, who’s currently recurring on The CW’s Riverdale, will play Annabelle, one of the students in the town who works harder than anyone else to make the cast of Spring Awakening despite not fitting the exact mold of what everyone has in mind. Per Deadline, which first reported the casting, Katims created the role specifically for the actress.

The Drama High ensemble also includes Rosie Perez, Moana star Auli’i Cravalho and The Path‘s Amy Forsyth.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 Comments
  1. James Moore says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:18 PM

    “Breakout star”. Seriously? You shouldn’t use her agents hype.

    Reply
    • Simon says:
      March 8, 2017 at 12:23 PM

      What are you talking about? Have you not heard or read anything on the internet in the last year regarding Stranger Things? Tons and tons of people loved Barb and even had the whole justice for barb became a big deal. Sounds like a breakout star to me.

      Reply
  2. Dennis says:
    March 8, 2017 at 12:27 PM

    Awesome! Love her. Will she still appear on RIVERDALE?

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 