Shannon Purser (aka Stranger Things' Barb) Enrolls in NBC's Drama High

Jason Katims is jumping on the Barb bandwagon, enlisting Stranger Things breakout Shannon Purser to co-star in his NBC pilot Drama High.

The potential series — written by the Friday Night Lights and Parenthood auteur — is based on the 2013 novel, which was inspired by real-life events, and follows the still-not-cast head of a working-class high school theater department, whose passion and enthusiasm draws interest from everyone in town.

Purser, who’s currently recurring on The CW’s Riverdale, will play Annabelle, one of the students in the town who works harder than anyone else to make the cast of Spring Awakening despite not fitting the exact mold of what everyone has in mind. Per Deadline, which first reported the casting, Katims created the role specifically for the actress.

The Drama High ensemble also includes Rosie Perez, Moana star Auli’i Cravalho and The Path‘s Amy Forsyth.