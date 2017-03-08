Scandal: Scott Foley Laments Jake's Marriage ('He Doesn't Even Like Her'), Mulls Possible Future With Olivia

If you thought Mellie and Fitz’s marriage was fraught with tension and lies, just wait until you spend an evening with Mr. and Mrs. Ballard on Thursday’s Scandal (ABC, 9/8c).

The revealing episode shines a harsh light on Jake and Vanessa’s wedded life — if you can even call it that — as the couple prepares for a potential move to the White House.

“Jake’s in a really tough spot,” Scott Foley tells TVLine of his character’s marital status. “He’s living in this home with a woman he doesn’t love — he probably doesn’t even like her, to be honest — but he understands her predicament, as anyone would. If you’re in a relationship with someone, and you don’t want to be there, but they do, it’s really difficult. I think he feels awful about it. But at the same time, she’s a pawn in a much bigger chess game.”

But while Vanessa is an undeniable train wreck — not to mention an occasional roadblock for Jake’s various plans — Foley says he’s thrilled to have Glee‘s Jessalyn Gilsig as a scene partner. (She assumed the role left vacant by Chicago Justice‘s Joelle Carter.)

“Jessalyn knocked it out of the park,” Foley says. “It’s a hard position, coming in to play a character someone else has already established, but she plays crazy amazingly well. Your heart breaks for her, but at the same time, you’re thinking, ‘What the f–k are you doing?’ I really enjoyed her performance.”

As for Olivia, whose history with Jake is not lost on a suspicious Vanessa, Foley says he believes a romantic reunion is still possible… at some point.

“There’s so much water under the bridge, so many bad things have happened, so many people hurt,” he admits. “But I think because of who Jake is and where he comes from and the life that he’s lived, I think he believes he’d be able to be OK with that — that it wouldn’t be something they’d have to sweep under the rug. Because of who he is and who she is, they’d be OK with it.”

Your thoughts on Jake’s Scandal-ous future? Watch a sneak peek below, then drop ’em in a comment.