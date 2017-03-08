Scandal: Scott Foley Laments Jake's Marriage ('He Doesn't Even Like Her'), Mulls Possible Future With Olivia

If you thought Mellie and Fitz’s marriage was fraught with tension and lies, just wait until you spend an evening with Mr. and Mrs. Ballard on Thursday’s Scandal (ABC, 9/8c).
The revealing episode shines a harsh light on Jake and Vanessa’s wedded life — if you can even call it that — as the couple prepares for a potential move to the White House.
“Jake’s in a really tough spot,” Scott Foley tells TVLine of his character’s marital status. “He’s living in this home with a woman he doesn’t love — he probably doesn’t even like her, to be honest — but he understands her predicament, as anyone would. If you’re in a relationship with someone, and you don’t want to be there, but they do, it’s really difficult. I think he feels awful about it. But at the same time, she’s a pawn in a much bigger chess game.”
But while Vanessa is an undeniable train wreck — not to mention an occasional roadblock for Jake’s various plans — Foley says he’s thrilled to have Glee‘s Jessalyn Gilsig as a scene partner. (She assumed the role left vacant by Chicago Justice‘s Joelle Carter.)
“Jessalyn knocked it out of the park,” Foley says. “It’s a hard position, coming in to play a character someone else has already established, but she plays crazy amazingly well. Your heart breaks for her, but at the same time, you’re thinking, ‘What the f–k are you doing?’ I really enjoyed her performance.”
As for Olivia, whose history with Jake is not lost on a suspicious Vanessa, Foley says he believes a romantic reunion is still possible… at some point.
“There’s so much water under the bridge, so many bad things have happened, so many people hurt,” he admits. “But I think because of who Jake is and where he comes from and the life that he’s lived, I think he believes he’d be able to be OK with that — that it wouldn’t be something they’d have to sweep under the rug. Because of who he is and who she is, they’d be OK with it.”
Your thoughts on Jake’s Scandal-ous future? Watch a sneak peek below, then drop ’em in a comment.
The show is so much better when the is no Olivia and Jake on the screen. They are awful together. As a matter of fact, Olivia being around Jake and Rowan diminishes her as a character. They always end up making a fool out of her. Olivia is best at OPA and at the White House.
I looove Olivia as OPA, couldn’t care less about the White House. I hate Fitz, worse than boring. Olivia and Jake are so good together though.
This dude’s character along with the Rowan character should have been off this show many seasons ago. It just comes off as them having to force these actors into the storylines instead of them being actually needed.
Samuel L. Jackson did a radio interview this morning and he was spot on in his critical comments about the Olivia Pope character and how they have her with these men on this show, especially Jake.
That’s TVs Scott Foley!
I HATE Olivia and Jake together! HATE…
Excited to see Jessalyn in this role. She always brings it to any character she plays. Hope this isn’t the end of her on Scandal.
Jessalyn Gilsig seems to exclusively play mentally-unbalanced wives stuck in loveless marriages…
I can’t wait…
Jake & Olivia are slightly less gross than Olivia & Fitz
Somewhere along the way, Shonda lost touch re Scandal. What made it great was the OPA case-of-the-weeks, with minor character development outside of the cases. Mild intrigue with the WH was ok, but she got too steeped in secondary characters and conspiracy plot story lines, and left everything else behind. So sad.