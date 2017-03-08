Once Upon a Time Casts Walking Dead Alum Andrew J. West in Finale Mystery Role, Possible Season 7 Regular

Walking Dead alum Andrew J. West has landed a potentially pivotal role in the Once Upon a Time finale — and any possible Season 7.

TVLine has learned that West, whose recent TV credits include the Once creators’ Dead of Summer, will guest-star in the Season 6 finale in an undisclosed role. He could then become a series regular if the “bubble” drama gets picked up for fall.

Though ABC is parting with no details on the role, TVLine previously reported that Once was casting a “strong yet vulnerable” leading man in his late 20s to mid-30s, a gent who was once optimistic and hopeful but now is a friendless, cynical recluse. That said, he still possesses a dormant, deep-seated spark of hope that waits for the right person to reignite it.

The other role being cast for the finale/Season 7 is a precocious 10-year-old with a “constant twinkle of mischief in her eye.” And though this girl comes from a broken home, those struggles have only made her stronger — something which will come in handy when darkness threatens “everything she holds dear.”

West’s TV credits also include Greek, Privileged and Rockville CA.

Once Upon a Time‘s recently resumed Season 6 continues this Sunday at 8/7c, with Episode 12, “Murder Most Foul.”