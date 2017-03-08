Once Upon a Time Casts Walking Dead Alum Andrew J. West in Finale Mystery Role, Possible Season 7 Regular

Walking Dead alum Andrew J. West has landed a potentially pivotal role in the Once Upon a Time finale — and any possible Season 7.
TVLine has learned that West, whose recent TV credits include the Once creators’ Dead of Summer, will guest-star in the Season 6 finale in an undisclosed role. He could then become a series regular if the “bubble” drama gets picked up for fall.
Though ABC is parting with no details on the role, TVLine previously reported that Once was casting a “strong yet vulnerable” leading man in his late 20s to mid-30s, a gent who was once optimistic and hopeful but now is a friendless, cynical recluse. That said, he still possesses a dormant, deep-seated spark of hope that waits for the right person to reignite it.
The other role being cast for the finale/Season 7 is a precocious 10-year-old with a “constant twinkle of mischief in her eye.” And though this girl comes from a broken home, those struggles have only made her stronger — something which will come in handy when darkness threatens “everything she holds dear.”
West’s TV credits also include Greek, Privileged and Rockville CA.
Once Upon a Time‘s recently resumed Season 6 continues this Sunday at 8/7c, with Episode 12, “Murder Most Foul.”
Adult Henry I guess
*Prays for Sora*
Grown up Henry
You guys beat me to it! That is definitely grown up Henry.
So it looks like Henry grew up nicely ;)
looks like Hook to me.
Looks like a perfect Henry!!
Or maybe his Uncle Neil!! :-)
I think it’s a grown up Henry who had left Storybrooke to get away from magic (probably no longer a writer) to go to college. I think the little girl they are casting is his little sister. The broken home could be that Emma is gone and she’s being raised by her dad. With this time jump they can go back and forth between present day and the past to find out what happened during those missing 10-12 years. I have also wondered what Killian would be like without Emma. Would he go back to his old ways as a villian or be a drunk?
Looks like an adult Henry to me as well. Feels like this could be a brand new series/spinoff instead of a new season.
I’m okay of who he is playing. Even if it is Adult Henry, Adult Prince Neal or someone else.
This makes me think it is probably time this fairytale has its happily ever after at the end of this season.
Horowitz and Kitsis finally have the male lead you always wanted.
Adult Henry it seems.
I kinda have my heart set of a Baby girl for Emma and Hook.