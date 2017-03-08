Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt to Star in NBC's High School-Set Comedy Pilot

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Glenn Howerton and the ever-ubiquitous Patton Oswalt (Veep, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., etc.) are heading back to high school as the stars of NBC’s Untitled Mike O’Brien/Seth Meyers Project (fka AP Bio), TVLine has learned.

The potential series, penned by SNL alum O’Brien, centers on Howerton’s Jack, a hilariously cynical Ivy League professor who loses out on his dream job and goes to work as a high school biology teacher, where he imposes his unorthodox teaching style and uses the kids to plot out revenge on those who wronged him.

Oswalt will play Jack’s boss, the timid and nervous Principal Durbin, who desperately wants to be the “cool, chill” principal, but it’s just not in his nature.

O’Brien will serve as an EP alongside Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer.