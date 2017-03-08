Billions Renewed for Season 3

Showtime is determined to get its money’s worth with Billions: The cabler has renewed the moolah-themed drama for a third season.

RELATEDCable/Streaming Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Cancelled? What’s On the Bubble?

The series, which stars Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff and Malin Akerman, launched its second season last month. Sunday’s third episode notched a season-high 850K viewers.

“Billions continues to be a show on the rise, growing not only in audience, but in critical buzz and cultural relevance,” Showtime president David Nevins said in a statement. “It offers a unique mix of pure entertainment with sly commentary on our current have/have-not economy. Season 2 is off to a tremendous start, and has only whetted our audience’s appetite for what will come in season three.”