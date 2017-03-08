Billions Renewed for Season 3

Showtime is determined to get its money’s worth with Billions: The cabler has renewed the moolah-themed drama for a third season.
The series, which stars Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff and Malin Akerman, launched its second season last month. Sunday’s third episode notched a season-high 850K viewers.
“Billions continues to be a show on the rise, growing not only in audience, but in critical buzz and cultural relevance,” Showtime president David Nevins said in a statement. “It offers a unique mix of pure entertainment with sly commentary on our current have/have-not economy. Season 2 is off to a tremendous start, and has only whetted our audience’s appetite for what will come in season three.”