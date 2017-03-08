America's Next Top Model Finale Recap: Did the Right Woman Win Cycle 23?

Three ladies remained for Wednesday’s season finale of America’s Next Top Model, but in keeping with centuries-old tradition, only one would end the evening… on top.
Despite mounting pressure, the three finalists — India Gants, Tatiana Price and Cory Anne Roberts — managed to maintain their cool during a Paper magazine photo shoot, as well as their last-ever runway walk. … Well, almost everyone.
“I felt like I was doing great, but backstage when everyone’s screaming and yelling — a lot of tension was building up, so I was freaking out,” India admitted.
And India’s uncertainty didn’t go unnoticed by Tatiana, who said India appeared “a little bit nervous,” before reminding the viewers that “this is cutthroat, and I want to win, so I’m just going to go in there and kill it.” (To be fair, I said Tatiana noticed India’s nerves. I didn’t say she cared about it.)
Fortunately for India, she managed to pull it together for the final walk; judge Ashley Graham even remarked that her confidence was “insane.”
After reviewing the ladies’ Paper shoots, the judges made their first elimination of the night: Cory Anne, who said she felt “numb” after giving “everything” she had into the competition. (Silver lining: At least this whole experience repaired Cory Anne’s fractured relationship with her mom!)
Following a quick visit from Tyra Banks — who likened Tatiana and India to Kylie and Kendall Jenner, in terms of their high-fashion/commercial looks — the judges made their final ruling. America’s Next Top Model is… India!
Did your model of choice win Cycle 23? Cast your vote below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.
INDIA GANTS IS A MADONNA LOOKALIKE CIRCA 1984!!!!!!! STUNNING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
India took great pictures from start to finish. She’s Not a BOSS !! Tatiana should have won!! Funny how the white judges ONLY , voted for India!! ANY
Smh!! Won’t be watching anymore!!
India is a hands down the winner! She has a sweet yet competitive personality which makes her an easy to work with and she always delivers! As a designer, I must say she would be my pick to showcase my line. Her beauty stands out, but it does not overshadow what she is selling. In contrast, Cory Anne has a specific look to her ( interesting, not a classic beauty) which would draw attention to her face first and not to the look she is representing. Tatiana has a beautiful face and the best figure out of last three contestants, however, she is a blend of the other two. Tatiana would be my second choice.