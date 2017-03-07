Will & Grace Revival
Courtesy of Eric McCormack/Twitter

Will & Grace Cast Reunites On Set: 'Just Like Riding a Bike' — See Photos

By /

If you’re a Will & Grace fan, your day is about to drastically improve, honey.

For the first time since NBC announced its forthcoming revival of the 1998-2006 sitcom, cast members Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes reunited for a promo shoot — and, thankfully, documented the whole thing on social media. 

TV Reboots and Revivals: A Complete Guide
Launch Gallery

As previously reported, Will & Grace will be back for 10 new installments (to air during the 2017-18 TV season). The revival was spurred in large part by the popularity of the election-themed mini-episode that emerged last September.

In addition to the four main cast members reprising their roles, series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will serve as showrunners, while James Burrows will be back to direct each revival episode, as he did during the show’s initial eight-year run.

RELATEDWill & Grace Mom Debbie Reynolds Was ‘Pure Light,’ Says Debra Messing

Will & Grace begins filming this summer. In the meantime, scroll down to see the cast members’ joyous reunion snaps:

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

10 Comments
  1. Douglas from Brazil says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:18 AM

    we don’t need this.

    Reply
  2. Yolanda says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:41 AM

    OMG! My little heart’s just melted… I cannot freaking wait!

    Reply
  3. Jennifer says:
    March 7, 2017 at 8:41 AM

    this is one revival I can (and will ) get behind. So. Excited.

    Reply
  4. MMD says:
    March 7, 2017 at 8:49 AM

    I’m still watching reruns every weekend and can’t wait for the show to return and I usually HATE reboots. I’m totally on board for this one.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 