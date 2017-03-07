Will & Grace Cast Reunites On Set: 'Just Like Riding a Bike' — See Photos

If you’re a Will & Grace fan, your day is about to drastically improve, honey.

For the first time since NBC announced its forthcoming revival of the 1998-2006 sitcom, cast members Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes reunited for a promo shoot — and, thankfully, documented the whole thing on social media.

As previously reported, Will & Grace will be back for 10 new installments (to air during the 2017-18 TV season). The revival was spurred in large part by the popularity of the election-themed mini-episode that emerged last September.

In addition to the four main cast members reprising their roles, series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will serve as showrunners, while James Burrows will be back to direct each revival episode, as he did during the show’s initial eight-year run.

Will & Grace begins filming this summer. In the meantime, scroll down to see the cast members’ joyous reunion snaps: