This Is Us Boss: Revealing How Jack Died Is Still 'A Ways Off'

Waiting for This Is Us to tell viewers how dad Jack died? Well, you may want to put those tissues in storage until Season 2… or later.

The exact nature of Jack’s death likely won’t be revealed in the final two episodes this season, creator Dan Fogelman says. “In terms of seeing the moment where something happened to Jack, that’s a little ways away,” he tells our sister site Variety. “Where it will be finally all fully revealed, that’s a ways off.”

We did see a flashback to Jack’s funeral a few episodes back, when his daughter Kate (Chrissy Metz) had a breakdown during a drumming exercise at weight-loss camp. But we still don’t know what killed the beloved patriarch played by Milo Ventimiglia. Fogelman says viewers are “slowly getting the shape of this big event in the family… How did it happen? Was it sudden? Was it slow? We’ll get a lot of that information, but the real story of it will play out not in the near, near future.”

At least one other person does know the truth about Jack’s fate, though: Mandy Moore, who plays Jack’s wife Rebecca. “Mandy needs to know that,” Fogelman says. “She’s playing an older version of herself. She needs to know when she lost her husband, and how it happened.”

Moore’s lips are sealed… but she does hint to Variety that Jack’s death will be “heartbreaking. What else can you expect from this show?”

Alright, This Is Us fans: Do you need to know how Jack died, or are you OK with the mystery? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.

2 Comments
  1. Sammy Moynihan says:
    March 7, 2017 at 4:08 PM

    I expected they’d save it for a while and that seems like a really wise storytelling decision because there is so still so much story for while he’s alive. I mean, I know the whole point of the flashbacks mean it doesn’t really matter but I think actually seeing him die will make it hard to invest him the next week. The episodes when/after he dies are going to be so heavy so maybe save that for a final season. I don’t think how he died is all that important at this point anyway.

    Reply
  2. Wrstlgirl says:
    March 7, 2017 at 4:40 PM

    I’m fine with that as long as it doesn’t get spoiled.

    Reply
