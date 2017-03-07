The Voice Recap: Law of Average

By the time we got to the end of Part 2 of Week 2 of The Voice’s Blind Auditions, we’d been treated to a raspy-voiced Rod Stewart wannabe, an impromptu Alicia Keys cover of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and a great deal of talk about Blake Shelton’s desire to live the girl dream that Gwen Stefani had. How were the actual performances, though? See below for my (randomly ordered) reviews and letter grades of the singers moving on to the Battle Rounds, then hit the comments with your own critiques.
Johnny Gates (Team Gwen), “Maggie May” — Grade: B | This 31-year-old’s cover of Rod (for whom his band once opened) was deffo better than average, and right in his sweet spot vocally. But what really elevated his performance was the energy that kept him bopping around the stage for the duration of the number. Made him not only someone you’d like to listen to but watch as well.
Lauryn Judd (Team Alicia), “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” — Grade: B+ | This bubbly 16-year-old — a real-life Sue Heck, no? — charmed with her folky take on Cyndi Lauper but wowed with her range (which was so great, it made her coach think for a moment that there were two singers on stage, not one).
Malik Davage (Team Adam), “Sure Thing” — Grade: C | Though this 23-year-old was so devoted to his baby daughter that he broke down just thinking about her, his Miguel cover was at best competent. Even his coach, after a group hug with the handsome singer and Gwen Stefani, had to admit that his vocals needed work. Maybe if he could pour more of that emotion into his performance next time?
Caroline Sky (Team Gwen), “Will You Love Me Tomorrow?” — Grade: C+ | Not sure what Gwen heard in the shaky start to this elegant 16-year-old’s rendition of the Carole King classic to make her swivel her chair so quickly. Caroline didn’t really come alive until the chorus, and even then, she was only some of that, not, you know, all that.
Josh Hoyer (Team Blake), “Oh Girl” — Grade: B+ | This 40-year-old father of two from Lincoln, Neb., sang the Chi-Lites hit like a man on a mission, which he accomplished by turning both Blake Shelton’s and Gwen’s chairs. But, as good as his performance was, was it special? I didn’t think so. (Am I jaded after only two weeks?)
So, what did you think of Tuesday’s contenders? Rank them below in order from least- to most-impressive and, should the spirit move you, grade ’em as well.
So far this season is on the boring side of the scale.
Also I understand that it is difficult for coaches to come up with a new pitch for every contestant, I truly feel for them. But Gwen’s pitch is really tiresome. Somehow she makes it to be about herself, every single time. If you think about it that’s also pretty admirable.
I do miss Xtina and that makes me bitter towards Gwen.
Gwen has come from her heart&mind several times w/contestants. All of them, except Alicia have shtick & are repetitive from time to time. These guys are seeing a ton of people in one day. If you’ve noticed they have same clothes on as last week. It’s difficult to stay fresh.
You are right. I am being harsh when I do not truly understand what’s happening behind the scenes.
The judges wear the same clothes over several tapings so the performances can be shown out of sequence to 1) fit the time slots of the shows and 2) build some suspense for the clips that are shown over and over again.
Yea, you know maybe if The Voice made some stars they would be getting better contestants.
In all seriousness, that was a bad episode from start to finish.
The Voice App rankings
Josh 80%
Lauryn 65%
Caroline 64%
Johnny 62%
Malik 59%