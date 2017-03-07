Riverdale Renewed for Season 2 at CW

In what amounts to a major win for the ginger community, The CW has renewed Riverdale for a second season.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

After debuting in January to 1.4 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (and a B+ grade from TVLine readers), the Archie Comics-inspired drama thus far is averaging 1.2 mil and a 0.5 — ranking behind Supernatural as The CW’s No. 2 non-superhero show. It also enjoys DVR playback bumps of 78 and 85 percent in the young-skewing Adults 18-34 and Women 18-34 demos.

Riverdale is the eighth CW series to score an early pickup for the 2017-18 TV season, joining the previously renewed Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Meanwhile, the jury is still out on The 100 and the yet-to-return iZombie and The Originals. The Vampire Diaries will air its series finale this Friday and it was previously announced that Reign’s upcoming fourth season would be its last. Riverdale‘s fellow freshman entries Frequency and No Tomorrow are not expected to be back, although neither series has been officially cancelled.