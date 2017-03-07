Riverdale Renewed for Season 2 at CW

In what amounts to a major win for the ginger community, The CW has renewed Riverdale for a second season.
After debuting in January to 1.4 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (and a B+ grade from TVLine readers), the Archie Comics-inspired drama thus far is averaging 1.2 mil and a 0.5 — ranking behind Supernatural as The CW’s No. 2 non-superhero show. It also enjoys DVR playback bumps of 78 and 85 percent in the young-skewing Adults 18-34 and Women 18-34 demos.
Riverdale is the eighth CW series to score an early pickup for the 2017-18 TV season, joining the previously renewed Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
Meanwhile, the jury is still out on The 100 and the yet-to-return iZombie and The Originals. The Vampire Diaries will air its series finale this Friday and it was previously announced that Reign’s upcoming fourth season would be its last. Riverdale‘s fellow freshman entries Frequency and No Tomorrow are not expected to be back, although neither series has been officially cancelled.
Over in Canada, we get it on Netflix one episode per week. I doubt that counts in the ratings. Either way, great news!
awesome
So happy. Guilty pleasure :D
I’ve been a frequent viewer of the of the CW since it was the WB. And I’ve seen shows come and go over the years with this network. And it seems to me that the CW stopped caring about ratings. Because they’ve cancelled better shows then this. *cough* Hellcats *cough* Ringer *cough* etc. I couldn’t even sit through the first half hour with this show. Maybe I’m just over high school based shows.
You should give this show a real shot. It gets better and better!!!!
OMG YES!!!!! This made my day. So happy, I love this show!!!!!
CW should just become a genre network like SyFy.
hopefully it gets a full 22 season. a 13 episode high school drama is just weird to me lol
Only 13 episodes means less filler and a tighter story
I’m sorry, but the third episode was pretty filler-y to me.
Debatable. I can point you out to The OC season one or Grey’s Anatomy, with 27 episodes with plots going at a break-neck pace. Or the recent X-Files revival, where most episodes were contained.
Good news! I’ll admit I’ve missed the past two episodes because I completely forgot it was coming on. Now that I know it will be back I’m just going to wait until this summer and watch it on Netflix. I will say the only downside about this is the adult cast deserves better. I get they are an integral part of the show but Luke Perry, Madchen Amick, and Marisol Nichols are pretty good actors and I feel they are playing second fiddle to the younger cast. All three of them could honestly be leading their own shows.
What!? OMG! I’m so happy! It’s my favourite new show! The international Netflix deal must be doing well!
Thnks god! This show is more then grate with perfect cast!
Wow! I wasn’t expecting this! Great news.. I’ve really enjoyed this show so far. Hopefully the 100’s renewal comes soon too! :)