Lauren Graham's Fox Comedy Pilot Adds Zachary Knighton, Tim DeKay

Linda From HR is staffing up.

Fox’s Lauren Graham-fronted comedy pilot has added White Collar‘s Tim DeKay and Happy Endings‘ Zachary Knighton in series-regular roles, TVLine has learned.

The half-hour, single-camera project centers on Graham’s Linda Plugh, an HR employee whose one bad decision throws her monotonous, unfulfilled existence into an exciting but dangerous tailspin of balancing her work life, her home life and a secret that could unravel everything.

DeKay, who’s in the midst of a multi-episode arc on Fox’s Lucifer, will play Linda’s husband, Dan. Knighton, meanwhile, will portray Alan, an accountant on a work trip who has been enjoying spending lunches with Linda.

Up-and-coming writers Itai Grunfeld and Geoff Barbanell penned the pilot script and will serve as EPs alongside Tracy Katsky, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. Sitcom vet Marc Buckland (My Name is Earl, Scrubs) will direct.