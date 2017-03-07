Linda From HR
Courtesy of Fox

Lauren Graham's Fox Comedy Pilot Adds Zachary Knighton, Tim DeKay

By /

Linda From HR is staffing up.

Fox’s Lauren Graham-fronted comedy pilot has added White Collar‘s Tim DeKay and Happy Endings‘ Zachary Knighton in series-regular roles, TVLine has learned.

The half-hour, single-camera project centers on Graham’s Linda Plugh, an HR employee whose one bad decision throws her monotonous, unfulfilled existence into an exciting but dangerous tailspin of balancing her work life, her home life and a secret that could unravel everything.

RELATEDGilmore Girl: Ausiello Is Having Second Thoughts About a Second Revival and OMG What Is Wrong With Him?!

DeKay, who’s in the midst of a multi-episode arc on Fox’s Lucifer, will play Linda’s husband, Dan. Knighton, meanwhile, will portray Alan, an accountant on a work trip who has been enjoying spending lunches with Linda.

Up-and-coming writers Itai Grunfeld and Geoff Barbanell penned the pilot script and will serve as EPs alongside Tracy Katsky, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. Sitcom vet Marc Buckland (My Name is Earl, Scrubs) will direct.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. Jennifer says:
    March 7, 2017 at 8:47 AM

    Wasn’t sold on this. but with both Lauren and Tim, I may have to check it out.

    Reply
  2. Kristina says:
    March 7, 2017 at 9:00 AM

    I would’ve checked it out just for Lauren Graham, but I’m officially interested now!

    Reply
  3. Joey Padron says:
    March 7, 2017 at 9:48 AM

    Good casting news for Lauren’s new show. Happy Tim and Zachary are returning to TV full time again!

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 