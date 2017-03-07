Laverne Cox The Trustee Cast Pilot ABC
Courtesy of CBS

Laverne Cox to Co-Star in The Trustee Female Buddy-Cop Pilot at ABC

By /

After a brief stint on the other side of the law, Laverne Cox is going back to familiar ground: The Orange Is the New Black alum will play an ex-con in The Trustee, our sister site Deadline reports.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

Cox has joined the cast of the ABC comedy pilot in the role of Amanda Jones, the titular trustee, an inmate who’s spending the end of her prison sentence performing menial tasks around a police precinct. Cox will star opposite Meaghan Rath (Being Human), who will play Eliza, the ambitious young detective who finds herself relying on Amanda for help.

The project, the cast of which also includes Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead), will be written and executive-produced by Jack Scherick and David Ronn (Spin City, the Baywatch movie).

PHOTOSCancelled Quickly: Viva Laughlin, Doubt and 23 Other Infamous TV Flame-Outs

Cox’s CBS midseason legal drama Doubt recently was pulled off the air after only two episodesThe Trustee is in second position to that series, which likely will not return to the schedule.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

7 Comments
  1. Sally McLinn says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:49 AM

    How does s/he continue to get a job acting when there are thousands of women out there looking and getting turned down….Lala land.

    Reply
  2. JA903 says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:51 AM

    Good for her. I will definitely watch this.

    Reply
  3. makparis says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:14 PM

    Sounds too similar to White Collar.

    Reply
  4. Pedro says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:21 PM

    I don’t get how in Hollywood a few chosen only seem to fail upwards. Wait next week for Katherine Heigl being cast in a pilot.

    Reply
  5. Fabrizia says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:27 PM

    The problem is that she’s not a good actress.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 