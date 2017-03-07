Laverne Cox to Co-Star in The Trustee Female Buddy-Cop Pilot at ABC

After a brief stint on the other side of the law, Laverne Cox is going back to familiar ground: The Orange Is the New Black alum will play an ex-con in The Trustee, our sister site Deadline reports.

Cox has joined the cast of the ABC comedy pilot in the role of Amanda Jones, the titular trustee, an inmate who’s spending the end of her prison sentence performing menial tasks around a police precinct. Cox will star opposite Meaghan Rath (Being Human), who will play Eliza, the ambitious young detective who finds herself relying on Amanda for help.

The project, the cast of which also includes Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead), will be written and executive-produced by Jack Scherick and David Ronn (Spin City, the Baywatch movie).

Cox’s CBS midseason legal drama Doubt recently was pulled off the air after only two episodes. The Trustee is in second position to that series, which likely will not return to the schedule.