Flash Recap: One Shall Betray You, One Will Suffer a Fate Worse Than Death

Coming out of its two-week Gorilla City arc, The CW’s The Flash wasn’t monkeying around, serving up a highly eventful episode that filled in the blanks on Savitar’s three-pronged prophecy.
While Wally kept mum about having seen Savitar, Iris gave Team Flash the good news that she and Barry were engaged. Joe scared us for a moment with his silence, only to then launch into blubbery hugs for his “baby girl” and her fiance aka “the best man I know.” That said, Joe did later take Barry aside to ask why his permission wasn’t sought, and Barry claims that it was just a “spontaneous” thing and he knew Joe would say yes.
But is that all there was to it…?
After Wally’s Savitar sightings come to light and he got benched as a result, he asked Cisco to vibe him into the future where Iris gets killed, so he can best prepare to save the day. But witnessing the scene, Wally noted that Future Iris isn’t engaged. Wally returned from the vibing to blast Barry, in front of Iris, for proposing for the wrong reasons, to simply alter the future. Iris stepped away for some “time to think,” then later has a heart-to-heart with Barry. She said she is not angry and that she “gets” how he is trying to save her life. But she assumed he was proposing purely out of love, and not out of fear. And she wants to be his wife, not someone he is trying to save for eternity.
That closing word sparked an idea for Barry, who throughout the episode had been trying to decode Savitar’s orations, as channeled by a reluctant Julian. Savitar said things such as Barry is “the Big Bad” from his POV, that he — not Zoom, Reverse-Flash nor anyone — has always been the scarlet speedster’s biggest foe, that everything he is is because of Barry. Savitar also spoke about how he has been imprisoned long enough to lose his mind “several times over.” Barry eventually surmised that his foe has been trapped all this time in the Speed Force, and thus is only able to put in brief appearances, and only to some. Luckily, it would turn out, not all of the Philosopher’s Stone was lobbed into the Speed Force, because Caitlin — “One Shall Betray You” — kept a piece of it for herself, to possibly neuter her Killer Frost powers.
Thing is, that piece got pinched by Wally, who after being tricked into talking to his dead mom aka Savitar planned to pitch it into the Speed Force, unaware that Savitar is there waiting for it. Goaded by the sinister speedster, Wally was able to summon a portal and do just that — allowing Savitar to finally escape his longtime prison. And because nature demands balance, Wally got sucked into the Speed Force, to take Savitar’s place — thus suffering “a fate much worse than death.”
Barry arrived too late to the scene, then got into a scuffle with the now-corporeal Savitar, who boasted that it was his plan along to lure Kid Flash into existence, and then have him become fast enough to one day create the portal that would free him. Savitar stabbed Barry, non-fatally, before zooming off, insisting that his rival live a bit longer — to see Iris die. As Barry recovered back at S.T.A.R. Labs, he realized that Iris is no longer wearing the engagement ring.
What did you think of “The Wrath of Savitar”?
So Wally is gone? Ok.
yeah i am not a big fan of the wally character. dont know why. show is just not same anymore
He will be back I’m sure.
So Caitlin is selfish and poor Wally. I felt so bad for him. I feel like Westallen are still together, just not engaged? I’m sure I’ll be proven wrong. I’m actually not that upset because Iris’s concerns are valid- she wants to be engaged because Barry feels like it’s the natural next step not because Barry wants the future changed so she doesn’t die. I was wondering last week after the episode if Iris would have a thought like that so I’m kind of glad it was brought up. And hey, there’s still 8 episodes to go and you knew it wasn’t going to be fluffy scenes at the Westallen loft all the time!
SO MAD. I understand angst and drama, but this “bait & switch” happens too often. Great performances by all the actors and the writing was spot on, but the WestAllen fans keep getting tricked over and over. Won’t give up on WestAllen or the show, but I am frustrated.
The show is called The Flash, not WesrAllen. The show should not be focused on making WestAllen fans happy. This was a riveting ep, probably one of the best of the season.
I know what it is called. I never said it wasn’t a great episode. Wow. Why do you feel the need to to be condescending? All I did was state an opinion, which included praise for the episode.
You’re right, but it’s been said multiple times by Barry himself that there’s no Flash without Iris West so…..
I am genuinely tired of this Savitar story. I am genuinely tired of these characters never telling each other the truth or when important things happen. It’s becoming repetitive and frustrating to watch.
dont think Iris is going to die. She is main character. Plus by season end they will b all fine and dandy as always.
Eddie is straight up Avatar. His little diatribe at the end when he said Barry had Iris (or something to that effect) gave it away. That is pretty awesome if true. Heavy episode tonight but a good one.
Wait, Barry and Iris aren’t broken up, are they? Just not engaged?
I’m starting a pool on how long it takes for Wally to be saved! The smart money is two weeks!
I’ve been thinking this for awhile now and with Savitar repeating ‘I am the future Flash’ several times, I’m convinced that Savitar is most likely the future version of Barry Allen as depicted in the comic storyline ‘Out of Time’.
Plus Savitar’s suit and lighting in the show and future Barry’s suit and lighting from the comic are similar in terms of colour scheme.