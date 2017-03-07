Bates Motel's Nestor Carbonell Joins Fox's Behind Enemy Lines Pilot

Bates Motel lawman Nestor Carbonell is taking up residence at Fox via a starring role in the network’s Behind Enemy Lines pilot. Additionally, Colm Feore (The Borgias, House of Cards) has joined the small-screen adaptation as a series regular.

Loosely based on the 2001 Owen Wilson/Gene Hackman movie, the potential Fox series is described as a military soap thriller wherein a group of U.S. soldiers find themselves trapped — you guessed it — behind enemy lines. The “distinctly patriotic series” will offer a multi-perspective narrative that follows soldiers on the ground, the officers and service men and women on a nearby aircraft carrier and intelligence officers in D.C. as they attempt to bring our heroes home safely and under the radar.

Carbonell — who recently completed work on Bates Motel‘s fifth and final season (the series finale airs April 24) — will play Mateo Rodriguez, a respected career Navy man and Executive Officer on the USS Tyson aircraft carrier. Feore, meanwhile, will portray Undersecretary Of State David Alexander, a former Naval Officer working for Secretary of State Byron James and husband to Navy Admiral Bobbie Decker (played by CSI vet Marg Helgenberger).

Bates Motel cast members have been hot properties this pilot season. In addition to Carbonell, Freddie Highmore (ABC’s The Good Doctor) and Max Thieriot (CBS’ untitled Navy SEAL drama) have also booked high-profile pilots.