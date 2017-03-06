How I Met Your Mother Spinoff Delayed in Wake of This Is Us Pair's Promotion

This Is Us‘ win is the How I Met Your Mother spinoff’s setback — at least for now.

The NBC tearjerker has promoted co-executive producers/writers Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker to take on showrunning duties with creator Dan Fogelman, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The promotion comes as part of an overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV; the focus on the NBC drama means another of the pair’s projects — the in-development continuation of the HIMYM franchise — will be put off for a while.

The potential spinoff, told from a female viewpoint and titled How I Met Your Father, is not yet attached to a network. It will not feature any characters from the original series, meaning the project may not necessarily land at CBS.

In 2014, the Eye network passed on an HIMYM “kindred spirit” sitcom pilo, called How I Met Your Dad, starring Greta Gerwig.