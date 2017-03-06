SVU Star Confesses: The 'Lost' Trump Episode 'Wasn't One of Our Best'

Law & Order: SVU‘s thrice-postponed, President Donald Trump-flavored episode has now been verbally vetoed by a longtime cast member.

Previously, Veep‘s Gary Cole — who guest-starred in the SVU episode as a Trump-like presidential candidate accused of raping an underage girl — sounded skeptical it would ever see the light of day, explaining that when it was written last spring, “I think maybe the thinking was that the [real-life election] outcome was not going to be this outcome,” with Trump winning. “But now you’re in a whole different ballgame.”

Now, Ice-T, who plays Detective “Fin” Tutolua, says of the “lost” episode, “I don’t even think it’s worth showing. It wasn’t one of our best shows.”

After laying out the entire episode (twist outcome included) for Vanity Fair, Ice-T echoed Cole’s thoughts on art imitating life a bit too much. “Law & Order wants to be close, but not too close,” he said. “[E]ven though this guy [Cole] played wasn’t Trump, he acted like Trump. I think NBC just said, ‘You know what? This might be cheesy or corny.’ And to put it out now, it’s old and stuff.”

“I think they just got rid of it,” he said of the missing hour’s fate. “I don’t know if they burned [it] or whatever. They paid me for it. I don’t give a f–k, really. I got my money!”

The Trumpian episode was originally to be broadcast as the current season’s second installment. It was pushed back to October because of internal concerns over its content, and then delayed to after the election. Following Trump’s win, it was postponed a third time, without a new airdate.

“I haven’t been informed when it’s going to air,” series boss Dick Wolf said in January. “I suspect it will be this spring, but I don’t know.”

