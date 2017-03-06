SVU Star Confesses: The 'Lost' Trump Episode 'Wasn't One of Our Best'

Law & Order: SVU‘s thrice-postponed, President Donald Trump-flavored episode has now been verbally vetoed by a longtime cast member.
Previously, Veep‘s Gary Cole — who guest-starred in the SVU episode as a Trump-like presidential candidate accused of raping an underage girl — sounded skeptical it would ever see the light of day, explaining that when it was written last spring, “I think maybe the thinking was that the [real-life election] outcome was not going to be this outcome,” with Trump winning. “But now you’re in a whole different ballgame.”
Now, Ice-T, who plays Detective “Fin” Tutolua, says of the “lost” episode, “I don’t even think it’s worth showing. It wasn’t one of our best shows.”
After laying out the entire episode (twist outcome included) for Vanity Fair, Ice-T echoed Cole’s thoughts on art imitating life a bit too much. “Law & Order wants to be close, but not too close,” he said. “[E]ven though this guy [Cole] played wasn’t Trump, he acted like Trump. I think NBC just said, ‘You know what? This might be cheesy or corny.’ And to put it out now, it’s old and stuff.”
“I think they just got rid of it,” he said of the missing hour’s fate. “I don’t know if they burned [it] or whatever. They paid me for it. I don’t give a f–k, really. I got my money!”
The Trumpian episode was originally to be broadcast as the current season’s second installment. It was pushed back to October because of internal concerns over its content, and then delayed to after the election. Following Trump’s win, it was postponed a third time, without a new airdate.
“I haven’t been informed when it’s going to air,” series boss Dick Wolf said in January. “I suspect it will be this spring, but I don’t know.”
It will air after the impeachment.
Can’t wait!
Keep dreaming.
You keep dreaming if you think he’s actually going to last 4 years.
I had a good chuckle over Ice-T’s “I already got paid for it, so whatever.” But they’re right: at this point, it’s not worth showing unless NBC wants to “stick it to Trump” and wait for his feedback via Twitter.
If it ever does air (I don’t it will, but we’ll see), the episode will obviously never mention Trump by name or anything. So my thinking is, if it does air and Trump tweets about it, then he must see something in the episode that he sees in himself. If the shoe fits, lace that b**** up and wear it. If Trump is innocent of everything, then he should have no reason to tweet about a fictional show portraying a story that isn’t explicitly about him. (But of course he’ll tweet…)
They claim they always put crap in summer because no one watches–put it there.
Let the people judge, I want to see it.
Not your best episode? You haven’t put out two good episodes in the same season for a decade. Pure cowardice.
LOL. Also, truth.
I hope they show it. The Orange Moron would surely have another Twitter temper tantrum over it. All he seems to be good for is a childish rant on Twitter.
The dude has provided jobs for comedians all over the world. Credit where due.
Any bad publicity we can give to Trump is good, air it, my DVR will record it
Show it! Let the tweet storm being!
I’m not sure I’ve ever read a post involving Ice-T where he doesn’t make some comment about not caring about anything except getting paid.
The I don’t care attitude is mostly for show. He’s a damn good man and it is more fake persona than the actual man.
Under new showrunner Rick Eid, any episode airing this season can be considered “wasn’t one of our best shows”. It’s just gone downhill this season. Boring, trite and nothing edgy whatsoever.
With this train wreck both in and out of play, what is the max # of episodes SVU could air this season?
Just admit that you’re afraid of his orangeness you cowards
Who cares?! I watch SVU out of habit now (as it isn’t very good), but I’ve seen more write-ups on TVLine for this one “missing episode” of SVU in the last 3 months than I have for the entire show in the last 3 years. Let it go.