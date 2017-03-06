Craig T. Nelson Joins Cast of ABC's Comedy Pilot Raised by Wolves

Zeek Braverman is alive and kickin’: Craig T. Nelson has signed on to star in the ABC comedy pilot Raised by Wolves, TVLine has learned.

The Parenthood star will play the male lead of Paul “Grampy” Kosinski, the baby-boomer dad of Sheila (Vice Principals‘ Georgia King), who’s raising five kids on a tiny budget in the Midwest. Described as “cheerfully entitled,” Grampy often takes advantage of his daughter’s kind heart, but he “also provides an odd comfort to the family.”

Based on the UK comedy series of the same name, Wolves is executive-produced by the ubiquitous Greg Berlanti (The Flash, Arrow). Oscar winner Diablo Cody (Juno) will write the pilot.

If the pilot gets picked up, it’d mark Nelson’s return to network TV after six seasons as patriarch Zeek Braverman on NBC’s ensemble drama Parenthood, which signed off in 2015. Prior to that, Nelson won an Emmy for his role as football coach Hayden Fox on the ABC sitcom Coach. (A reboot of that series was developed at NBC in 2015, but was scrapped before making it to air.) Nelson also had recent stints on Grace and Frankie and Hawaii Five-0.