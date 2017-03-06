TVLine Items: Alison Brie Visits Dr. Ken, Team Ninja's New Home and More

Dr. Ken has booked yet another Community reunion.

Alison Brie will appear as herself during the ABC sitcom’s Season 2 finale, joining previously announced guest star Dan Harmon, who plays the creator of a new TV comedy set at a community college.

“Alison” reads with Ken during his audition for the show-within-the-show, but becomes uncomfortable with the doc’s bold acting choices.

The episode airs Friday, March 31, at 8:30/7:30c on ABC.

* The American Ninja Warrior spinoff Team Ninja Warrior will move from Esquire Network to USA Network for Season 2, premiering Tuesday, April 18, at 10 pm, after WWE Smackdown.

* Linda Lavin (The Good Wife) and Elliott Gould (Ray Donovan) have joined the cast of CBS’ comedy pilot 9J, 9K, and 9L, inspired by the time when actor Mark Feuerstein lived in apartment sandwiched between his parents’ (played by Lavin and Gould) unit and that of his brother (David Walton), sister-in-law and their baby, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Logo has released a trailer for producers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ upcoming unscripted series Fire Island, which chronicles a group of young professionals sharing a beachfront house for the summer as they search for the romance, temptation and thrills that have brought the LGBTQ community to the island for decades. The docuseries premieres later this spring.