Once Upon a Time Bosses Break Down the Heroes' Two Big — and Too Easy? — Wins: Looks Can Be Deceiving

The following contains spoilers from the Season 6B premiere of ABC’s Once Upon a Time.

By the time Once Upon a Time‘s Season 6B premiere came to a close on Sunday night, “The Melee on Main Street” had come to fruition and an unexpected familiar face returned from the Wish Realm.

But things are never that easy for the Storybrooke heroes, are they?

Over in the Wish Realm, Emma enlisted August to handcraft a new wardrobe portal, after fostering in him the faith that he can work magic as well as his father Geppetto. Regina meanwhile got to fretting that everyone — Robin included — was better off in a world where she had been vanquished. But soon enough, she had the prince of thieves warming up to her some, enough so that he agreed to flee his pursuers and follow her to Storybrooke.

And though for a hot second it appeared that Robin ran into a roadblock on his way over, he ultimately did pass through, where he was met by an inappropriately warm hug. But Regina’s most unexpected reunion may still have a snag ahead of it.

“It will certainly be complicated, what happens once Robin does cross over,” series co-creator Adam Horowitz tells TVLine. “This Wish Realm is not strictly a ‘What happens if the curse wasn’t cast?’ place. It’s a ‘Be careful what you wish for’ place. And that extends to everything — including some of the reasons for why Robin is the way he is.”

Meaning, perhaps the reason why Robin hadn’t aged — as others (including a rum-drunk, paunchy Hook) had — wasn’t just a narrative cheat. “The question we’re going to ask is, ‘Why didn’t Robin age, and what is the purpose of this?'” says co-creator Eddy Kitsis. “We’re going to explore, ‘Who is this Robin, and what is behind all of this?'”

Meanwhile in Storybrooke, Gideon revealed to Mom and Dad that he needs to kill the Savior in order to obtain her power, which he then plans to use to help those entrapped in the grisly realm where the Black Fairy raised him for the past, blink-and-you-missed-it 28 years. To that end, mere moments after Emma returned home, the Main Street sword fight foretold by the young seer took place. And though Gideon got his licks in and even gained possession of Emma’s sword, the Savior conjured up a magical blast that sent her killer careening.

That, though, was but Round 1 between the two. Emma walking away alive from that clash “is not as easy as it appears,” Horowitz warns. “We can most certainly expect another showdown.”

The bright side to that ominous forecast? Uniting to steer Gideon onto a better path may be just the thing to make Rumple and Belle’s long-tortured, oft-derailed romance stronger than ever.

“Nothing brings people together like a shared goal, and we know that Belle and Rumple both want what’s best for their kid,” says Kitsis. “I would bet that that could very well happen.”

