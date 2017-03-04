One Day at a Time Renewed at Netflix for 13-Episode Season 2

This is it: the renewal that many have been anticipating.

Netflix has picked up the critically acclaimed One Day at a Time — a reimagining of the classic Norman Lear sitcom — for a 13-episode Season 2, Deadline reports. The renewal comes nearly two months after the first season dropped on the streaming service.

The modern-day remake follows a Cuban-American family led by a recently separated, former military mom (Justina Machado), who is raising her progressive-thinking teenage daughter (Isabella Gomez) and ‘tween son (Marcel Ruiz) with the help of her old-school, Cuban-born mother (EGOT winner Rita Moreno) and friendly building manager Schneider (Todd Grinnell).

Lear serves as an executive producer on the comedy, along with Mike Royce (Everybody Loves Raymond) and Gloria Calderón Kellett (How I Met Your Mother).

Are you excited for more One Day at a Time? Watch the cast celebrate their big news in the video below.