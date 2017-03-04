President Trump: Schwarzenegger Was Fired From Celebrity Apprentice

Amid an early morning tweet storm in which he alleged with zero proof that Barack Obama has been wiretapping his phones, President Donald Trump on Saturday took a moment to weigh in on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s supposed choice to step down as host of The Celebrity Apprentice.
According to POTUS, Schwarzenegger was ultimately fired for poor ratings, and it was not his decision to leave.
“Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t voluntarily leaving [The Celebrity Apprentice], he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me,” Trump said. “Sad end to a great show.”
It didn’t take long for the former Governor of California to respond, who followed up on Trump’s statement by insisting that POTUS should hire himself a new “fact checker”:
Schwarzenegger first revealed that he would not return as host of The Celebrity Apprentice in an interview with Empire magazine on Friday, remarking that, “under the circumstances, I don’t want to do it again.” He also insisted that the show’s association with its former host — who retains an executive producer credit — hurt its ratings in its most recent season.
“When people found out that Trump was still involved as executive producer and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people [started] boycotting it,” Schwarzenegger said. “With Trump being involved in the show, people have a bad taste and don’t want to… support the show.”
This isn’t the first time that Trump has weighed in on Schwarzenegger’s “pathetic” ratings. Just four days after Ah-nuld’s Celebrity Apprentice debut, Trump took to social media to assert that his successor got “destroyed” in the ratings in “comparison to the ratings machine, DJT.” In February, he also asked that attendees at the National Prayer Breakfast pray for the future of Celebrity Apprentice. (Yes, really.) In response, Schwarzenegger suggested that if Trump wasn’t happy with his ratings, that he’d be more than willing to trade jobs.
At this time, NBC has yet to renew or cancel The Celebrity Apprentice. Schwarzenegger’s first (and only) season concluded on February 13.
Drumpf was fired from Apprentice AND NBC. I guess he got confused………………………..
Welcome to the USA with executive leader with the lowest levels of self-esteem ever recorded in all of civilized history. Sheesh, does this guy* have anything better to do with his time?
*guy – using the loosest definition of the word possible.
NBC and Mark Burnett could easily solve this mystery and save us all from needless bickering between the POTUS and Governator!
You know, I thought my country was weird when two sitting Prime Ministers made appearances on a popular sitcom. This is next level insanity.
…I thought the time for trivial fighting was behind us.
This is your president ladies and gents, a baby who cares more about ratings and his ego than anything else
Stop tweeting, act like an adult, and release your tax returns!
I my family ALWAYS enjoyed watching The Apprentice. We stopped when Arnold did it because the dynamic had changed. I am appealed ay the comments I read. They are not regarding the lesser quality of the show, but using this forum as another pathetic attempt to malign the President of our wonderful country. Please grow up, people. The rest of the world is watching us, and you are all making all look like a bunch of whiney brats. Give him a chance. He has had the job for only a couple of months.
He may have been fired DUE TO ratings, but not BY them. (Like Trump right now, ratings do not have a job.)
Also, regarding “tweets”:
1] I still believe (as I tweeted shortly before it) we should have been able to use the shared day off of work to vote for a new President on Presidents’ Day.
2] I for one didn’t watch Trump’s many-channel-aired address this past week, tweeting that if he had something to say he wanted me aware of, he could send it to my E-mail or postage address or tweet it, since he seems to do that constantly anyway!
” alleged with zero proof that Barack Obama has been wiretapping his phones”
So Obama got a court order in October to tap Trump’s phones and then… didn’t? Ooookay.