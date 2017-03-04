President Trump: Schwarzenegger Was Fired From Celebrity Apprentice

Amid an early morning tweet storm in which he alleged with zero proof that Barack Obama has been wiretapping his phones, President Donald Trump on Saturday took a moment to weigh in on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s supposed choice to step down as host of The Celebrity Apprentice.

VIDEOSAlec Baldwin ‘Lobbying’ to Play Trump at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

According to POTUS, Schwarzenegger was ultimately fired for poor ratings, and it was not his decision to leave.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t voluntarily leaving [The Celebrity Apprentice], he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me,” Trump said. “Sad end to a great show.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

It didn’t take long for the former Governor of California to respond, who followed up on Trump’s statement by insisting that POTUS should hire himself a new “fact checker”:

You should think about hiring a new joke writer and a fact checker. https://t.co/SvAjuPdHfa — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 4, 2017

RELATEDPresident Trump Addresses Congress: 7 Supremely Uncomfortable Moments

Schwarzenegger first revealed that he would not return as host of The Celebrity Apprentice in an interview with Empire magazine on Friday, remarking that, “under the circumstances, I don’t want to do it again.” He also insisted that the show’s association with its former host — who retains an executive producer credit — hurt its ratings in its most recent season.

“When people found out that Trump was still involved as executive producer and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people [started] boycotting it,” Schwarzenegger said. “With Trump being involved in the show, people have a bad taste and don’t want to… support the show.”

RELATEDThe New Celebrity Apprentice Finale Recap: Did the Right Star Win?

This isn’t the first time that Trump has weighed in on Schwarzenegger’s “pathetic” ratings. Just four days after Ah-nuld’s Celebrity Apprentice debut, Trump took to social media to assert that his successor got “destroyed” in the ratings in “comparison to the ratings machine, DJT.” In February, he also asked that attendees at the National Prayer Breakfast pray for the future of Celebrity Apprentice. (Yes, really.) In response, Schwarzenegger suggested that if Trump wasn’t happy with his ratings, that he’d be more than willing to trade jobs.

At this time, NBC has yet to renew or cancel The Celebrity Apprentice. Schwarzenegger’s first (and only) season concluded on February 13.