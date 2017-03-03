The Vampire Diaries Recap: Was Stefan and Caroline's Wedding... to Die For?

Friday’s penultimate episode of The Vampire Diaries gave new meaning to the term “wedding bells.”
Let’s start with the biggest surprise of the episode: Against all odds, Stefan Salvatore and Caroline Forbes actually got married. Any number of potential disasters could have put a stop to the couple’s big day, including Katherine’s arrival (which was the whole reason the wedding was moved up in the first place). And yet, the vows were spoken, the rings were exchanged, and the couple officially became husband and wife. This is even more impressive when you consider that Stefan and Caroline were broken up, what, two episodes ago?
No one would have blamed Bonnie for not attending the wedding — I’m not sure I could put on a fake smile for a groom, ripper or not, who killed my boyfriend — but after a chat with St. Enzo’s ghost, she decided to stand by her best friend’s side (and look amazing while doing so).
Sadly, Alaric chose to keep his distance — which is a shame, because it meant Caroline wouldn’t get to hear these beautiful words that basically sum up the entire series: “We’ve all made terrible mistakes in our lives, done things that no apology can heal, but you just have to keep going, trying to find some new happiness — no matter how much you’ve lost. The strange thing is, losing those people is what brought us together. It’s how we found each other. It’s what made us family.”
If I’m being totally honest, the entire #SterolineJuneWedding felt a little bit like when Moonlight won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Because of the circumstances — Warren Beatty, duplicate cards, yadda yadda — most of the post-ceremony talk focused on the mix-up, rather than simply the celebration of a deserving win. With this wedding, beautiful as it was, the looming threat of Katherine’s interruption had me squirming in my seat.
Of course, no TV wedding would be complete without a few uninvited guests, both expected and unexpected. In this case, the “expected” crasher was Matt’s mom Kelly Donovan, who apparently died during one of the past few seasons’ countless time jumps, and is now in league with “the myth, the legend, the baddest bitch of all,” Ms. Katherine Pierce. This leads us to our “unexpected” guest, none other than Matt’s sister Vicki (aka the person in the promos we all thought was Katherine from behind. Well played, CW.)
But neither Kelly nor Vicki dropped by to offer their best wishes to the happy couple. Instead, Kelly went on a stabbing/exploding spree to keep her own murderous self from being sucked back into hell, while Vicki had but one goal: Ring that bell! And while Kelly’s efforts didn’t have much of an affect on the core crew — Bonnie still has magic, which kept her and the twins safe from the manor explosion — Vicki’s bell ringing was another matter. (It’s tim to cross our fingers for Bonnie… one last time.)
How are you holding up after this explosive hour? And what are your hopes for next week’s — gasp! — series finale? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.
Vicki was very unexpected.
I say this every week, but I just can’t buy into SC, or the wedding. The wedding wasn’t about truly about them, there was the ulterior motive of luring Katherine. If a couple gets married it should be just about them. Then there was also the fact that Steferine music was being played and Caroline was wearing Katherine’s necklace – it wasn’t about her wedding, which she has apparently been dreaming for since forever. Not to mention Damon is officiating (okay, I’m bitter about how they skimmed over Damon’s treatment of Caroline in the early seasons).
^That alone does not make them an epic, endgame worthy couple. They were better as friends, and them romantically has really done them a disservice to the couple. This is not about me being a Stelena fan or a Klaroline fan (I’m KC and I’m indifferent to DE and SE – although SE were my first), I use to lowkey ship SC when they were friends but when they made that transition it just didn’t work and the characters suffered as a result.
As for Katherine, I expected Nina to not show up or make a cameo at the end, but this just felt like a big master ploy to draw ratings, the wedding had not created the buzz that they hoped – only the SC fandom were excited but as soon as Katherine was mentioned last week, the whole TVD fandom went crazy, people planned on catching up, just watching the last two episodes.
I’m very disappointed that nothing actually happened plot wise. Katherine was hyped up and there was nothing, it just kills me how much the show has lost its way since S3. Episodes would be hyped and you weren’t disappointed. Now, things are hyped and there is nothing. I’m just curious to see how it ends. I’m rooting for my Defan dying endgame.