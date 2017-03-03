Patrick Fischler Joins Syfy's Happy! Pilot Adaptation, Mr. Blue Is Also Cast

The ubiquitous Patrick Fischler has joined the cast of Happy!, Syfy’s drama pilot based on Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel of the same name.

SVU vet Chris Meloni — who also serves as an executive producer — fronts the project as Nick Sax, a former detective who lost it all and now as a hired killer for the mob makes just enough money to support a diet of booze, drugs and sarcasm. After one hit goes wrong, his life is forever changed by a tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary blue-winged horse.

TVLine has learned that Fischler will play Smoothie, a well-dressed mob enforcer and sardonic soulless torturer who claims to take a “New Age approach” to his work. Vicious, lacking in empathy and capable of holding long grudges, Smoothie is thin, dapper and fastidious — “the Andy Warhol of Death.”

As readers of the source material can tell you, Smoothie is someone Nick is best to steer clear of. Though he is far from the only threat. Ritchie Coster (True Detective) has been cast as Mr. Blue, the lead villain whose wealth and status as businessman Leonardo Scaramucci supports an increasingly profitable and highly illegal sideline.

Additionally, Gotham alum Zabryna Gueveara has joined the cast as Amanda Hansen, a single mom facing every mother’s worst nightmare — the disappearance of her young daughter.

Author Morrison and Brian Taylor (Jonah Hex, Crank) will pen the pilot, which Taylor will also direct.

Fischler’s previous TV credits include Once Upon a Time (where this spring he will put in an encore as Isaac Heller aka The Author), Mad Men and Lost, Coster has also appeared on Luck and The Blacklist, and Guevara has been on Chicago Med, The Get Down and Burn Notice.