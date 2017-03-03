Bates Motel's Max Thieriot to Play a Young Navy SEAL in CBS Drama Pilot

He’s checking out of Bates Motel soon, but Max Thieriot already has his next TV destination mapped out.

The actor has signed to star in CBS’ untitled Navy SEAL drama pilot, according to our sister site Deadline. The pilot, penned by Ben Cavell (Justified), follows a team of Navy SEALs as they plan and carry out death-defying missions around the world. Thieriot will play Clay, a young SEAL who’s extremely capable, but whose outward swagger covers up a deep insecurity.

Thieriot joins Neil Brown Jr. (Suits, Insecure) in the cast, who’ll play Ray, another member of the elite military unit. (The role of Jason, the unit’s leader, has yet to be cast.) Cavell will serve as an executive producer on the project, along with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Chris Chulack (Shameless), who is set to direct the pilot.

Since Bates Motel opened its doors back in 2013, Thieriot has costarred as troubled youngster Dylan Massett, the half-brother of Norman Bates who moved to White Pine Bay to be closer to his mother, Norma. Bates is currently airing its fifth and final season on A&E. Thieriot also played legendary Texas Ranger Jack Hays on History’s 2015 miniseries Texas Rising.