TVLine Items: Marvel's Inhumans Adds Five, Ian Gomez's CBS Pilot and More

Marvel’s Inhumans is adding to its ranks.

The upcoming ABC drama about a royal family of superhumans, led by king Black Bolt (Hell on Wheels‘ Anson Mount), has tapped Outlaw‘s Ellen Woglom to play an undisclosed character whose aerospace company job is second only to her passion for all things space and lunar. (Hit the comments with your theories!)

Also joining the ensemble are Extant‘s Eme Ikwuakor (as Black Bolt’s cousin Gorgon), Home and Away‘s Isabelle Cornish (as Black Bolt’s sister-in-law Crystal), Empire‘s Mike Moh (as Black Bolt’s cousin Triton) and Beyond the Break‘s Sonya Balmores (as Auran, the head of the Royal Guards).

Previously announced cast members include Graceland‘s Serinda Swan, Game of Thrones‘ Iwan Rheon and Lost‘s Ken Leung as Black Bolt’s wife Medusa, his brother Maximus and his cousin/closest advisor Karnak, respectively.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Ian Gomez (Supergirl, Cougar Town) has joined the cast of CBS’ comedy pilot Living Biblically, about a man who decides to live according to the Bible, our sister site Deadline reports. Gomez will play the dryly funny priest Father Gene.

* Vinnie Jones (Galavant) is set to co-star in the ABC drama pilot Deception, written by Chuck co-creator Chris Fedak and executive-produced by Greg Berlanti (Arrow, Riverdale), per Deadline. Jones will portray “the world’s greatest illusion builder” in the potential series, which follows a superstar magician (played by Jack Cutmore-Scott) who begins working with the FBI when his own career is ruined by scandal.

* Comedy Central has given a 10-episode order to a weekly late night series hosted by Australian comedian Jim Jefferies, debuting this summer.