Did Bachelor's Raven Overshare? Is Flash Hero Selfish? Riverdale's Worst Parent? Best Xover Plan? And More Qs

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about shows including The Walking Dead, The Bachelor, Suits and Riverdale!
1 | Emerald City fans, did you suspect something was “off “with Lady Ev when the gunshot to her head failed to produce even a droplet of blood? And do now you have all kinds of questions about her and Jack’s recent sexual encounter?
2 | We’re thrilled to have Katherine back on The Vampire Diaries, but was she really the next in line to run Hell? Shouldn’t there have been a few more powerful villains ahead of her — perhaps someone whose last name rhymes with Shmikaelson?
3 | On The Walking Dead, if Negan’s guard walkers — and theoretically, by extension, all walkers — are deteriorating and rotting away to goop, doesn’t that suggest that, by and by, walkers will altogether cease to be a threat? Or is there some Eugene-y science at play that we aren’t getting?
4 | Did any Voice viewers keep count of the number of references to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship during Monday’s premiere?
5 | How must APB‘s Captain Conrad feel about his officers calling Gideon “boss”?
6 | In the course of welcoming Supergirl‘s Jeremiah back to the fold, the DEO never once ran any kind of physical that might have picked up on the fact that he is part robot?
7 | Will the ex-boyfriend of The Bachelor‘s Raven ever dare to show his face in public again, after she announced to the world that he was never able to satisfy her? And despite we the viewer knowing exactly what goes on in the Fantasy Suite, has a contestant ever spoken so openly about having sex in there as Raven did?
8 | Could The Flash have used some panic in the streets, given that a gorilla army was invading the city? Were you surprised by the large and dense forest surrounding all sides of Central City? And is Jesse being a bit selfish, robbing Earth-Two of a speedster hero just so she can go for malteds with Wally?
9 | Imposters fans, was Uma Thurman (as Lenny) surprisingly scary? And were you shocked that Sally killed the mark, and not the other way around?
10 | Do you prefer when a #OneChicago crossover airs all on one night or on consecutive nights?
11 | TVLine reader Ceylan asks about Arrow: “Did anyone else notice that CC Jitters pulled double time as the restaurant Paul and Curtis met at?” And speaking of Paul, would it be too pat(/silly) if he turns out to be Vigilante?
12 | When Suits‘ Donna declared she wants more, do you think she meant something more from Harvey, too?
13 | Who’s the worst parent on Riverdale? (There’s so many to choose from!) And were you expecting something more twisty with the Polly reveal?
14 | Was it odd to see ABC heavily promoting Jimmy Kimmel’s lighthearted, jovial interview with George W. Bush during Thursday’s penultimate When We Rise, an episode which featured a rather stinging rebuke of Dubya’s anti-gay record as president? And couldn’t the miniseries employ better CGI than the Forrest Gump-level effects they used to splice Guy Pearce into ’90s footage of the Clintons?
15 | Was Training Day more offensive with its portrayal of the gay inmate or the epithet-spewing, stereotype-citing “1/16th Indian” casino owner?
16 | Did Nashville forget that Maddie is an emancipated minor? Wouldn’t that have affected her guardianship after Rayna’s death? In other news, should Juliette have been carrying Cadence around on one hip just days after ditching her crutches?
17 | On Friday’s Today show, couldn’t producers have checked the spelling of the name of Savannah Guthrie’s new baby Charlie — it was on his sweatshirt, after all — to make sure it was correct in the on-screen graphic?
18 | Which celeb duo should the Motion Picture Academy and ABC recruit to present next year’s Oscar for Best Picture? And will there be a more highly sought after gig than that?
Hit the comments with your answers – and any other Qs you care to share!
10. Definitely all in one night, the storyline flows better.
The look on Harvey’s face suggested that Donna was talking about him too.
Liked all the crossovers in one night – better flow.
I would have said Archies Dad was doing his best for his son – the others, its a toss up.
Since we all pretty much thought the DA was the other guy, I found the reveal that he was Prometheus a bit anti-climatic. I’m kind of hoping that the other reveal will be better.
I thought Katherine had become human the last time we saw her but I kind of preferred it when Nina played Katherine better than Elena so one last time to strut her stuff isn’t such a bad thing.
1) yes to both!
I don’t mind Raven addressing sex with Nick. I actually think that’s a sign of maturity. But telling him about her never having an orgasm felt like too much. And a lot of pressure to put on Nick!
12) Nope, I think she meant something more from life. I mean, she’s a smart woman and I think it would be a waste if she worked her entire life as a secretary. I don’t know what else she could do (I mean, she could do anything and everything if she wanted to,) but I hope the writers give her an opportunity for her to explore new things after what happened to The Donna (probably become an investigator or something and move to Chicago to work with Jessica as her personal Kalinda at the new firm, of course, once Suits is done and Gina Torres’ spin-off gets picked up.)
I love the Donna going to work for Gina Torres. That would be amazing. I think she wanted both more in work and her personal life. I don’t think it necessarily means Harvey but I think she wants someone to be awesome with.
6. Not just running the physical. It hasn’t been all that long since two White Martians infiltrated the DEO, so J’Onn didn’t bother trying to read Jeremiah at all? He barely even knew the man before his supposed death.
8. Yeah, how did no one notice that there was a huge gorilla army waiting outside Central City. I’d have to re-watch but I didn’t notice any news accounts about it.
13. I mean we haven’t seen much of Jughead’s dad and why he’s homeless, but right now the worst parent is a tight race between Betty’s mom and Mrs. Blossom. I’m giving the edge to Betty’s mom because of the way she laughed at Betty this week and of course her treatment of Polly just in general.
3. There’s a film theory on that.
Also, why did the team recruiting Bryan Mills on Taken shoot him, causing an injury to the asset, rather than using a taser or such? Yeah, he’ll recover, but that’s still one more thing to weaken him physically now and later.
#13 I was briefly wondering if there even was a Polly, or if Betty just had a split personality.
Ditto on the split personality theory!
Few things…. Walking Dead…. I think it depends on when the person died… all walkers werent created at the same time..
Flash – Yea i was expecting more form the gorrilla army attack… mobs of people running… someone putting in a call to an actual army to fight them? A few airplanes? The episode promised a lot more than it provided.
Nashville – I think Maddie’s emancipation was reversed at the end of that storyline… or never actually officially went through…
11. I definitely noticed the CC Jitters/fancy restaurant piece. In fact across all the DC shows they seem to only have one apartment set for side characters. I’m pretty certain Wild Dog, Patty, Merlin, Curtis and Diggle have all used the same apartment. Oh and also the one hospital room they have for anyone that gets hurt :)
16- Maddie’s emancipation disappeared with the move to CMT, as long as her NYC conctract and Layla.
11) I absolutely noticed Jitters being used as the restaurant! And also, Curtis is totally wearing a wig now, right? His hair looks completely different than last season. It must save the hair department a lot of time instead of having to roll his hair 5 times an episode and when he becomes Mr. Terrific.
This was last week on Arrow, but I had to catch up. Mama Prometheus said she hadn’t seen her son since his father’s funeral. Why isn’t Felicity been scanning photos taken there for familiar faces?
17. Baby Charley’s sweatshirt is oddly the misspelled item. The on-screen graphics are all correct!