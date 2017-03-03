Arnold Schwarzenegger Quits Celebrity Apprentice, Blames Anti-Trump Boycott

Ah-nuld is saying hasta la vista to Celebrity Apprentice after just one season.

Arnold Schwarzenegger won’t return to host NBC’s reality competition if it returns for another season, he told Empire magazine on Friday. “I learned a lot, I had a great time, it was a really great opportunity,” Schwarzenegger said. “But under the circumstances, I don’t want to do it again… Even if asked, I would decline.”

And what circumstances is he referring to? Well, they rhyme with “rump.” Schwarzenegger says the show’s association with former host (and current President) Donald Trump hurt the show’s ratings this season. “When people found out that Trump was still involved as executive producer and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people [started] boycotting it,” he explains. “With Trump being involved in the show, people have a bad taste and don’t want to… support the show.”

Ratings were certainly down this season, with Arnold’s Apprentice edition falling double digits from the numbers Trump’s most recent season had reached. (Trump even gloated about the ratings dip in a series of tweets aimed at Schwarzenegger.) But Arnold may be getting ahead of himself: It’s not even clear that NBC will want to bring Celebrity Apprentice back for another season, considering the ratings slide. As of press time, it hasn’t officially been renewed for a 16th season.

