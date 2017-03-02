The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Gilmore Girls Creator's Amazon Pilot The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Sets Debut

By /

Here are four new words Gilmore Girls fans can start obsessing over: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The Amazon drama pilot from Gilmore creator Amy Sherman-Palladino will be available for your streaming pleasure beginning Friday, March 17. As per tradition, viewers will then be able to review the project and “help determine the next Amazon Original Series that are then available to Prime members.” 

Written and directed by Sherman-Palladino, who also serves as an EP alongside Daniel Palladino, the 1950s’ set The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel centers on Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Manhattan‘s Rachel Brosnahan), whose seemingly idyllic Manhattan existence is upended when she discovers a previously unknown talent for stand-up comedy.

The cast also includes Michael Zegen (Boardwalk Empire) Alex Borstein (Getting On), Tony Shalhoub (Monk) and Marin Hinkle (Two and a Half Men).

Amazon’s Spring 2017 pilot offerings also include the homemade superhero comedy The Legend of Master Legend (starring Deadwood‘s John Hawkes), ’80s pot satire Budding Prospects (starring MADtv‘s Will Sasso), adult animated series The New V.I.P.’s (starring House of Lies‘ Ben Schwartz), and ambitious sci fi drama Oasis, which follows a chaplain who is sent into space to help establish a colony on a distant planet and stars Game of Thrones‘ Richard Madden. All four will similarly drop on March 17.

Check out the gallery above — or click here for direct access — to view the first images from all five of Amazon’s new pilots. 

1 Comment
  1. Taylor Madison Street says:
    March 2, 2017 at 6:13 AM

    Michael, I’m pretty sure that you’re the only person who was genuinely obsessed with wanting to know what the final four words that were supposed to be spoken in the last episode of Gilmore Girls. They weren’t that big a deal to me. That being said, I’ll definitely check this show out.

    Reply
