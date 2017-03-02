Exclusive
Courtesy of Fox

Last Man on Earth Video: Kristen Wiig Previews Her Mystery Role

Kristen Wiig’s Last Man on Earth role has been shrouded in secrecy — until now.

In the following exclusive featurette, Wiig is reunited with former Saturday Night Live co-star Will Forte, and together they divulge one tiny spoiler about her midseason debut (airing Sunday, March 5 at 9:30/8:30c).

As revealed in the clip below, Wiig plays a character by the name of Pamela Brinton, whose introduction factors into a “part of the show’s history in a very fun and interesting way,” according to Forte. Per Fox’s official synopsis, “Got Milk?” will harken back to the beginning of the deadly virus outbreak, with details revealed through a “special lens.”

The regular Last Man cast appears to be MIA in the episode, signaling that we may not see Phil, Carol and the rest of the survivors — or learn poor Gail’s fate — until the following episode. As you’ll recall, Last Man‘s second midseason premiere also jettisoned the ensemble, and only featured guest stars Jason Sudeikis, Mark Boone Junior and Jacob Tremblay.

Press PLAY on the video below to get the 411 on Wiig’s arrival.

