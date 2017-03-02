Last Man on Earth Video: Kristen Wiig Previews Her Mystery Role

Kristen Wiig’s Last Man on Earth role has been shrouded in secrecy — until now.

In the following exclusive featurette, Wiig is reunited with former Saturday Night Live co-star Will Forte, and together they divulge one tiny spoiler about her midseason debut (airing Sunday, March 5 at 9:30/8:30c).

As revealed in the clip below, Wiig plays a character by the name of Pamela Brinton, whose introduction factors into a “part of the show’s history in a very fun and interesting way,” according to Forte. Per Fox’s official synopsis, “Got Milk?” will harken back to the beginning of the deadly virus outbreak, with details revealed through a “special lens.”

The regular Last Man cast appears to be MIA in the episode, signaling that we may not see Phil, Carol and the rest of the survivors — or learn poor Gail’s fate — until the following episode. As you’ll recall, Last Man‘s second midseason premiere also jettisoned the ensemble, and only featured guest stars Jason Sudeikis, Mark Boone Junior and Jacob Tremblay.

