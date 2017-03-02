SYTYCD: Mary Murphy Returning as Judge for 'Back to Basics' Season 14

So You Think You Can Dance fans, dust off those earplugs.

Fox announced Thursday that fan fave Mary Murphy — who last season was replaced on the judging panel by Paula Abdul — will be returning for the recently-ordered Season 14. Additionally, the network confirms that Cat Deeley will officially be back as host, and exec producer Nigel Lythgoe will continue as judge. An announcement about the third judging slot is expected soon.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

“I am thrilled that Mary will return to So You Think You Can Dance and I’m sure the fans will be, as well,” Lythgoe enthused in a statement. “She brings an energy and enthusiasm that’s contagious and I can’t wait for her to join me on the judging panel.”

SYTYCD diehards were shocked back in January 2015 when Murphy confirmed that she had been “released” from her contract. “I’m very grateful and proud to have been part of such an extraordinary television show,” she added at the time. “I’m sure there wasn’t a person watching that didn’t know I loved what I did.” Soon after, Abdul was announced as her successor.

For Season 14, Fox is putting last season’s ill-conceived miniature reboot behind it and going ack to its original formula of featuring dancers between the ages of 18-30, with the Top 10 ultimately being paired up with All-Stars.