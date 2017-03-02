SYTYCD: Mary Murphy Returning as Judge for 'Back to Basics' Season 14

So You Think You Can Dance fans, dust off those earplugs.
Fox announced Thursday that fan fave Mary Murphy — who last season was replaced on the judging panel by Paula Abdul — will be returning for the recently-ordered Season 14. Additionally, the network confirms that Cat Deeley will officially be back as host, and exec producer Nigel Lythgoe will continue as judge. An announcement about the third judging slot is expected soon.
“I am thrilled that Mary will return to So You Think You Can Dance and I’m sure the fans will be, as well,” Lythgoe enthused in a statement. “She brings an energy and enthusiasm that’s contagious and I can’t wait for her to join me on the judging panel.”
SYTYCD diehards were shocked back in January 2015 when Murphy confirmed that she had been “released” from her contract. “I’m very grateful and proud to have been part of such an extraordinary television show,” she added at the time. “I’m sure there wasn’t a person watching that didn’t know I loved what I did.” Soon after, Abdul was announced as her successor.
For Season 14, Fox is putting last season’s ill-conceived miniature reboot behind it and going ack to its original formula of featuring dancers between the ages of 18-30, with the Top 10 ultimately being paired up with All-Stars.
Yay!! They are going in the right direction!!
If they could get Adam Shankman to judge, that would be great. I may be back this year. Haven’t watched since they dumped Mary and put Paula Abdul on the panel.
Thank god, now get rid of jason douchebag and we’re good
at least producers are acknowledging their mistakes last season
Whoo hoo! Can’t wait for the new season to start!
About time! SYTYCD was a great show until they narrowed it’s scope by first doing “Street vs Ballroom”, then about killed it either minis. We’ll be happy to see it go back to the origin format.
So happy. No Mary, no adult dancers = no me. Now I can watch my former favorite show again.
THANK GOSH THEY ARE BRING MARY MURPHY BACK!!!! She was the best thing about the show. I used to love the show. The one previous year she wasn’t on I could barely watch and last year when it was announced she was released I knew the season was domed and it was. Though I occasionally like to see talented young dancers and did enjoyed the tryouts, I thought the concept was horrible and once it went to the live shows I never watched againl I loved Paula on American Idol and X Factor but not here. This show NEEDS Mary Murphy!!! It isn’t good without her enthusiasm and love of dance and her wonderful, happy, caring personality.
Hooray! The last couple of seasons have been dreadful; Mary’s knowledge and love of dance shine through. If she’s back, I’m back.
With Mary back and no more kids, I’m actually excited to watch again after I skipped the last season.
Now bring back Mia Michaels and I’m in.