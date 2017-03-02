Marvel's Inhumans: Ken Leung to Play Karnak on ABC's Comic-Book Drama

ABC has found a Lost veteran to join the rapidly growing cast of Marvel’s Inhumans.

Ken Leung has signed on to play Karnak on the network’s upcoming comic-book drama, ABC announced Thursday. Based on the Marvel characters, Inhumans centers on a royal family of superhumans, led by king Black Bolt. Leung’s Karnak is Black Bolt’s cousin and closest advisor, and has the ability to see the fault in everything, from plans… to people.

Casting on Inhumans has been coming fast and furious, with Hell on Wheels‘ Anson Mount announced this week as Black Bolt, and Iwan Rheon (aka Game of Thrones‘ Ramsay Bolton) cast as Black Bolt’s conniving brother Maximus. Inhumans is slated for an eight-episode freshman season, debuting this fall on ABC after a two-week exclusive run in IMAX theaters.

This represents a homecoming for Leung, who played spiritual medium Miles Straume on ABC’s Lost, starting in Season 4 and continuing until the series wrapped up in 2010. Since then, Leung had a series-regular role on NBC’s The Night Shift as surgeon Dr. Topher Zia, leaving the show after last season. His other recent roles include Person of Interest and The Good Wife.