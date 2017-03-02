Ken Leung Cast Marvel's Inhumans Karnak ABC
Courtesy of NBC

Marvel's Inhumans: Ken Leung to Play Karnak on ABC's Comic-Book Drama

By /

ABC has found a Lost veteran to join the rapidly growing cast of Marvel’s Inhumans.

Ken Leung has signed on to play Karnak on the network’s upcoming comic-book drama, ABC announced Thursday. Based on the Marvel characters, Inhumans centers on a royal family of superhumans, led by king Black Bolt. Leung’s Karnak is Black Bolt’s cousin and closest advisor, and has the ability to see the fault in everything, from plans… to people.

RELATEDMarvel’s Inhumans: Serinda Swan to Play Medusa on New ABC Series

Casting on Inhumans has been coming fast and furious, with Hell on Wheels‘ Anson Mount announced this week as Black Bolt, and Iwan Rheon (aka Game of Thrones‘ Ramsay Bolton) cast as Black Bolt’s conniving brother Maximus. Inhumans is slated for an eight-episode freshman season, debuting this fall on ABC after a two-week exclusive run in IMAX theaters.

This represents a homecoming for Leung, who played spiritual medium Miles Straume on ABC’s Lost, starting in Season 4 and continuing until the series wrapped up in 2010. Since then, Leung had a series-regular role on NBC’s The Night Shift as surgeon Dr. Topher Zia, leaving the show after last season. His other recent roles include Person of Interest and The Good Wife.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 