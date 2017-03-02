TVLine Items: Ellen's NBC Game Show, Supergirl vs. iZombie Star and More

Ellen DeGeneres is set to host Ellen’s Game of Games, NBC’s supersized, standalone version of the popular games from the daytime-TV queen’s eponymous talk show.

Contestants will be pulled from the audience to maneuver obstacles, avoid plunges and answer questions, all to receive a cash prize from Ellen herself.

“We’re pulling out all the stops — gigantic sets, hilarious games,” DeGeneres said in a statement. “It’s going to be like a combination of American Ninja Warrior, RuPaul’s Drag Race and a water park. OK, it’s nothing like that, but you should still watch.”

* iZombie favorite Rahul Kohli will guest-star on Supergirl as Jack Spheer, a charming innovator whose tech could change the course of medicine (and who in DC Comics lore becomes the baddie named Biomax). Kohli will appear in Episode 18, where his presence will affect his ex, Lena Luthor, and spur an important journalistic storyline for Kara.

* Ally Walker (Longmire, Sons of Anarchy) is set to star in Fox’s new supernatural comedy, Ghosted, as Captain Lafrey, the head of the Underground Investigative Service, our sister site Deadline reports.

* CBS’ S.W.A.T. pilot has recruited two more officers — Lina Esco (Kingdom) and Kenny Johnson (Bates Motel) will respectively star as mission-driven Chris and wild card Luca, per Deadline.

* Endemol Shine Studios has acquired the rights to Laura Esquivel’s best-selling novel Like Water for Chocolate (Como Agua Para Chocolate), to adapt as an English-language TV series.

